8.4 C
New York
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Kano Guber: INEC Abandons Appeal, Accepts Tribunal Judgement

Politics
Kano Guber: INEC Abandons Appeal, Accepts Tribunal Judgement
INEC LOGO

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The continued stay of the Yusuf administration in Kano State may have suffered a tremendous blow following the new development from the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC].

According to a letter written by the INEC through the Resident Electoral Commissioner [REC] and addressed to the Secretary of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal [GEPT], it indicated that the REC had been instructed by the the INEC to accept the ruling of the Tribunal. It indicated that it had accepted the verdict of the tribunal. It will no longer join the appeal against the Tribunal ruling.

The letter was dated October 6, 2023.

READ ALSO  Political Parties Pass 'No Confidence Vote' On INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sylvia Agu

The GEPT had ruled against the NNNP Governorship candidate – who had been declared the winner of the Kano State gubernatorial election. The GEPT ruling indicated that the gubernatorial candidate of the APC won the election.

See the letter below.

Letter from INEC Abandoning the Appeal on Kano Guber Tribunal
Letter from INEC Abandoning the Appeal on Kano Guber Tribunal

The INEC had originally filed an appeal against the GEPT before opting to accept the GEPT ruling. Through this action, The INEC withdrew its original appeal. See original appeal;

[Click to download] INEC NOTICE OF APPEAL KANO GOV

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Give more attention to our Education sector: An appeal to President Tinubu – By Fatima Abubakar Maidugu
Next article
Certificate forgery

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Imo Guber: People With Disability, Others Stranded As Retired Army Maj. Gen Abandons Supporters After Campaign Flag-off

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.