Kano Guber: INEC Abandons Appeal, Accepts Tribunal Judgement

The continued stay of the Yusuf administration in Kano State may have suffered a tremendous blow following the new development from the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC].

According to a letter written by the INEC through the Resident Electoral Commissioner [REC] and addressed to the Secretary of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal [GEPT], it indicated that the REC had been instructed by the the INEC to accept the ruling of the Tribunal. It indicated that it had accepted the verdict of the tribunal. It will no longer join the appeal against the Tribunal ruling.

The letter was dated October 6, 2023.

The GEPT had ruled against the NNNP Governorship candidate – who had been declared the winner of the Kano State gubernatorial election. The GEPT ruling indicated that the gubernatorial candidate of the APC won the election.

See the letter below.

The INEC had originally filed an appeal against the GEPT before opting to accept the GEPT ruling. Through this action, The INEC withdrew its original appeal. See original appeal;

[Click to download] INEC NOTICE OF APPEAL KANO GOV