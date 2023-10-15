Drama As Chief Priest Summons Musician To Shrine In Imo

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

The Chief Priest of Arunta Mbutu Community in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Ugochukwu Eze, the Eze Alaubi of Alaubi shrine, on Friday summoned Kenis Music label over alleged feud with Afrobeat music star, Kelly Hansome.

The Chief Priest disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, adding that it was based on a directive by his deity.

Among the reasons for the summon of Kenis Music, was the issues surrounding kelly Hansome’s music career. He also said the summon would address the matter of justice for the oppressed.

He said: “I received a message from the Alaubi shrine over the issue Kelly Hansome has with Kenis music label and as the chief priest and chief servant of the Alaubi shrine it is my duty to pass this message across.

“As directed by the Alaubi shrine, I have summoned Kenis music label before the Eze Alaubi shrine. Alaubi is a god of justice. It seeks justice for the oppressed. I am by this press conference asking Kenis music label to make themselves available before my shrine to explain their role in Kelly Hansome’s music carrier.”

On what will happen if Kenis music label fails to appear before his shrine, the chief priest said” I am nothing but a messenger of the Alaubi shrine. The gods knows how best to fight its battle and seeks justice for people. I have only delivered the message from the Eze Alaubi shrine.”