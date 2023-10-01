Group organizes symposium on peaceful coexistence among religious groups in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

A non governmental organisation, DIWA BRAVE-TEN TOT Alumni has today organised a one day local symposium for youths on Youth Restiveness and Ethno-Religious Violence in Bauchi state.

The Alumni state coordinator, Mal Sani Mu’azu Tama said they embacked on this program to change the perception of people especially youth in Yelwa and Birshi communities against extremism, violence and ways of resolving the conflicts in peaceful manner with out any blood sheds.

Tama explained that the ultimate aim and goal of the workshop was draw attention of the youth to know that they can resolves issues amicably through a dialogue, writing of complaints to the authorities concern by bringing their attention to a particular subject demanding for a change.

According to the Coordinator, the decided to choose Yelwa on their communities outreach because is one of the prone areas that has been known with the issues of religions conflicts and crisis in the state.

“We want to eradicate their thoughts, thinking and perceptions of extremism among the youth and embrace dialogue as a means of resolving conflicts through this kind of local symposium which we believe can poster peace and unity in those communities.

“This kind of system has been practiced in many different states and has achieved a great success were people are now living in peace with one another why not in our state”,.

Other ways according to the Coordinator, said community can also engage in preaching in their mosques, churches to educate people on the importance of peace living among different ethnic groups.

Lastly, advised the youth not to involve themselves into any act that’s capable of creating crisis and instability at their respective communities.

In their separate speeches, the traditional ruler of Yelwan, Alh Lawal Ahmad, represented by Sarkin Mualiyadi and Bauchi state local government chairman of CAN Arch. Daniel Rikes thanked the organisers on their foreside, describing its as timely.

They appealed to the organisers to extend same workshop to other stakeholders like traditional leaders and Religious groups as well as primary and secondary schools respectively.

Also speaking, the President of Bauchi State Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Dr Rabiu Barau Ball represented Mal Saidu Yahaya said patients is the key to success in every aspect of life, adding that prophet teach patients among all Muslims.

He emphasizes on the need of peaceful coexistence among different religious groups, adding that people should also respect one another religion with hear speech or attack.

Corroborating, the representatives of FOMWAM and CAN women group Mrs Habiba Usman and Mrs Felicia Cletus applauded the effort of the organizes and urged them to extend the program down to the level of secondary and primary schools in the state.

Professor, Bala Dalhat Suleiman, from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) said poverty and unemployment were the major causes of violence, crisis or violence in the society.

He appealed to the government and all well to do individuals to look ways to provide jobs opportunities and ensure justice to all in respective of religion, ethnic and culture or political parties differences.

According to him said “What’s happening in our society today is poverty, blocking access to good quality education and job opportunities to the teaming lessprivilage youth in the societies”,.

In his closing remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, (ATBU) Muhammad Auwal Abdulaziz, represented by Prof Felis Burari from the department of Physics advised the organized to reach out their campaign to the lower level and establish a committee to continue with the advocacy in the affected communities and beyond.

Our correspondent reports that the theme of the event was tagged : “Youth Restiveness and Ethics-Religious Violence”,.

The occasion has in attendance of traditional and religious leaders, security agencies, students union groups, women groups, youth from both Christian and Muslims faithful’s respectively.