Ghost worker’s hinders recruitment opportunities for fresh graduates – Gov Bala Mohammed 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has lamented over the persistent increased of ghost worker’s which is affecting the salaries amount on the state government virtually every month and year’s in the payroll.

The governor made the statement while addressing members and political appointees at a three days retreat organised for commissioner’s, special Adviser’s and other top government officials at International Airport in Bauchi, noted that the state government must have a tangible and measurable payroll before its could employ and pay salaries.

According to the governor, said despite the number of death, retirement and transfer of service in the system, yet the figures continued to increased and now one can tell me what’s going on in the system.

He explained that “what’s happening in our civil service system is regrettable because you can find a situation whereby a single person is collecting more than one salary and uses the name’s of different people in the payroll and be collecting their salaries”,.

“We most work together to ensure we fishout all ghost worker’s in our payroll in both local and state government level to allow opportunities for our teaming graduates to be employed.

“I therefore challenge all of you the commissioner’s and permanent secretary’s on effective and efficient monitoring of your staff payroll at your respective MDAs with a view to sanitize the system.

The governor used the occasion to appealed to the citizens to change their attitudes and minds expecially civil servant and other traditional rulers to fear God Almighty on their habits of accomulating wea through illegal recruitment’s and allow others the opportunity to be employed with a view to move the state ahead.

The former mi of the FCT, also told the gathering that to achieve on the mandate his administration has changed the line of communication as well as establishing monitoring and evaluation committees so that public funds are being managed properly with a view to ensure value is added to the civil service.

He said his administration will ensure that state-owned companies work, and that ownership encapsulates the ownership of participation of the private citizens to be able to experiment on multidimensional ownership.

Mohammed said he is also championing the welfare of traditional institutions and vulnerable citizens, adding that arrangements to woo investors that will come with clear card, guidelines and timeline have been put in place.