Bauchi govt partners King Mark Global Energy on crude oil exploration others

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor, Bala Mohammed of

Bauchi State has reiterated his administration commitment towards making Bauchi one of the Economic State in entire North East region and the Nation at large.

The governor was speaking when he received in audience, the management of King Mark Global Energy Ltd on a courtesy visit at Banquet Hall Government House over the weekend in Bauchi, saying “He remains resolute in his decision to partner with relevant stakeholders in the actualization of his #NewBauchiProject for the growth development of the State”,.

The former minister of the FCT also assured the investor of his administration’s readiness to collaborating with local and foreign investors in an effort to alleviating poverty, estrangement and idleness specifically among youth and women across the state.

“I believed more of our teaming youth who were roaming around the streets would get job opportunities when fully take off activities as well as to improve our income generation revenue (IGR) not only to the state but the entire North-East Sub region”,.

Earlier speaking, the team led by Sheikh Khalid Alhausawi commended Governor Bala and applauded him for his foresight and development stride in the total modernization of Bauchi State, calling on him to do more.

The visit was, according to them, not only an elbow room to introduce their activities which encompass civil and general engineering, general agriculture, livestock farming, crude oil among others, but to broadly discuss with the state government their all-encompassing proposal and intent to establish an economic city in Bauchi.