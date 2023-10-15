8.4 C
New York
Monday, October 16, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Bauchi govt partners King Mark Global Energy on crude oil exploration others

N/East
Bauchi govt partners King Mark Global Energy on crude oil exploration others
Bauchi govt partners King Mark Global Energy on crude oil exploration others

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor, Bala Mohammed of
Bauchi State has reiterated his administration commitment towards making Bauchi one of the Economic State in entire North East region and the Nation at large.

The governor was speaking when he received in audience, the management of King Mark Global Energy Ltd on a courtesy visit at Banquet Hall Government House over the weekend in Bauchi, saying “He remains resolute in his decision to partner with relevant stakeholders in the actualization of his #NewBauchiProject for the growth development of the State”,.

The former minister of the FCT also assured the investor of his administration’s readiness to collaborating with local and foreign investors in an effort to alleviating poverty, estrangement and idleness specifically among youth and women across the state.

READ ALSO  Defection of Bauchi NNPP guber candidate: Our party in Bauchi is intact _, NNPP assures supporters

“I believed more of our teaming youth who were roaming around the streets would get job opportunities when fully take off activities as well as to improve our income generation revenue (IGR) not only to the state but the entire North-East Sub region”,.

Earlier speaking, the team led by Sheikh Khalid Alhausawi commended Governor Bala and applauded him for his foresight and development stride in the total modernization of Bauchi State, calling on him to do more.

The visit was, according to them, not only an elbow room to introduce their activities which encompass civil and general engineering, general agriculture, livestock farming, crude oil among others, but to broadly discuss with the state government their all-encompassing proposal and intent to establish an economic city in Bauchi.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Ghost worker’s hinders recruitment opportunities for fresh graduates – Gov Bala Mohammed 
Next article
Stop abusing women politicians, Gov Bala Mohammed warns Bauchi civil servant

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  We'll equip, support your skills, knowledge Gov Bala Mohammed tells Civil Servant

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.