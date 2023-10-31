FUDMA Students were Abducted outside the University premises……Vice Chancellor.

By Umar Usman Duguri.

Months after the abduction of five female students of the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina state. The management of the institution and the host community of Dutsinma local government opined the true incident, that heightened tension from all and sundry, on the level of rising insecurity and the proactive measures in addressing the menace.

From the onset, after our correspondent went to see for himself the place of the student’s abduction, we discovered among other things the house is outside the university domain and it is house that has history of kidnapping as the owner of the same building experienced same horrendous scene.

Affirming the kidnapping the vice chancellor of the university professor Arma’yau Hamisu Bichi confined the unfortunate kidnapping of his five female students outside the university campus whom he attributed as sad development because some of them are four hundred level students, who has few times to be in the learning environment.

Professor Armayau, further says, that “ I was surprised when the incident happened because in the university we have taken adequate measures to protects out staffs and students (most), but; sadly, the abducted female students were whisked away outside the university, from the beginning, when I assumed office as the Vice chancellor of the university, because our hostels are not much to accommodates 2/3 of the students I and the registrar personally dedicated our permanent residence to female students freely, and we have been able to mapped out the topography of the university so as to ascertain the demarcation of the university, that help us to integrate our male and female students in he university, except those five students that were kidnapped off campus, and sadly; those students knew that place they are hiring is a no go area of more than three kilometers away from the demarcated university area, and for the last five years people are no longer using the route for whatever reason because of the long history of similar kidnapping of the owner of the house that is sited along Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road that is a known for banditry and kidnappers and their informants. Therefore, by God’s grace, we have never ever experienced any tense of kidnappers and insecurity in the whole institution because; we have beefed security personnel and intelligent among the students that are feeding us with vital info against any eventuality until the latest abduction of our students miles away from the university which we never thought they would booked themselves in such an area that has history of heinous activities. But; so far, we are on top of the matter, we have partners with various security outfits (the police, DSS, local vigilantes, and informant within the local government) to help us rescue our students and avert further occurrences (which we don’t pray for it to happen).

Added to these, our partnership with the police and other sister outfits helped us in twenty-five hours patrolling the university and it environ now; kudos to them all!

“we so far, we have provided accommodation for our students, placing priority on our female children because, whenever the issue of Abduction or heinous activities occurred the most targeted gender is female/women because of the sympathy that may earn from sensible human being.

long ago when the issue of kidnapping and banditry heightened, the Federal University Dutsima, decided to adopts precautionary measures (which I would not mention here) to contain anything that may harm our students…..VC Arma’yau.

Asked on the overall development of the university, Arma’yau, says, against the inherited few approved courses of studying in the university so far, he was able to increase the number of offered courses from twenty to over hundred courses aside, from the newly established school of post graduate studies and very soon in our maiden convocation over four thousand certified product of the university.