Alia solicits army collaboration on security in Benue

Alia solicits army collaboration on security in Benue
Alia solicits army collaboration on security in Benue

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has called on the Nigerian Army to turn its focus on Benue State to help secure the Food Basket of the Nation.

Alia solicits army collaboration on security in Benue

The Governor made the call on Tuesday, when he visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja in his office, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

He said the once very peaceful state is at the moment besieged by criminals ranging from murderous armed herders, bandits and local gangsters.

He said, “A week hardly passes without reports of two, three or more persons being killed in the villages, mostly on their farms by armed herders.

“Most of these are not reported in the media”.

He decried lack of manpower for other formations operating within the state, including Operation Whirlstroke and the 401 Special Forces Brigade, adding that if properly equipped, the men of the formations may begin to enter the hinterlands to be able to tackle the menace and will not only be standing on the roads as it is the practice presently.

He called for the establishment of Force Operation Bases in Anyiin, Naka, Ukum, Agatu, Udei and Gbajimba.

In his response, the COAS stated that as one who has served in the state for nine years, he has a good understanding of the security situation of the state.

“In my capacity as COAS, I do receive on a daily basis security reports both formal and informal from Benue State.

In a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, and made available to 247ureports, the COAS promised that the Nigerian Army will turn it’s attention to Benue, especially now that the dry season is about setting in, adding that it is the time that the state usually witness a lot of crisis.

