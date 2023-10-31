How Ishaq Magaji SAN Is Changing The Narrative Of Cooperate Affairs Commission – By Umar Usman Duguri

One appointment that receives commendation from all and sundry since the assumption of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Bauchi state is the Ishaq Magaji SAN, this is due to his unblemished record both in the early public service as pupil state counsel at the Bauchi state civil service in the year 2009, before he rose to the rank of deputy director public prosecution, Bauchi state. In order to picked up another challenged, he resigned from the civil service of Bauchi state as deputy director in the year 2021, a period which enable him attained the most prestigious rank of senior Advocate of Nigeria ahead of the immediate past governor of Bauchi state.

The decision of the president Tinubu was warmly commended and applauded because the new registrar general of the cooperate affairs commission Ishaq Magaji is the sole candidate that ensured victory of APC in Bauchi state more than the required percentage despite having and opposition leading government in the state. Courageously, Tinubu shared almost equal vote with the opposition presidential candidate due to the influence of Ishaq Magaji, who voluntarily sponsored people of proven integrity to penetrates the nooks and cranny of Bauchi state in an ordered and descent manner to mobilize the lofty programs of President Tinubu and the APC, thus, canvases more support against all odds.

Ishaq Magaji has carved a niche for himself as a true ambassador of progress and good governance, this is why he extend his tentacles of love to president Tinubu based on his conviction the president has all the leadership acumen to change the fortune of the country mindful of any inclination except, steadfast and desired for the ‘Renewed Hope’ that would set a paradigm shift in the anal history of Nigeria.

Sequel to the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of president Tinubu, soon after assuming office as the head of cooperate affairs commission, Ishaq Magaji SAN, says, it has discovered 189 fake companies used to secure land allocations in the federal capital territory, the disclosure was in line with the renewed hope of unveiling any loopholes and prosper a panacea to Nigerians.

In response to the discoveries of multiple fake companies, Ishaq Magaji, says, the discovery was made following a complaint from the FCT administration to verify the status of non-existing company seeking land allocation.

In furtherance, he said in his maiden address “let me use this opportunity to inform the public that one of the major milestones achieved so far since I assumed office, is our ability to bust a cartel or a link of individuals that are creating havoc for the commission.

“ This cartel creates companies through collaboration with some lawyers claiming to be accredited agents of the commission and staff of Abuja Geographical Information system to secure land allocations in the FCT and we only knew this crime after a complaint from the federal capital territory Administration asking the CAC to verify some applications made by some entities, which turned out to be non-existence on our system.

With the information available to us, I gave a directive on the issue and we have so far identified 189 fake companies used to secure land allocation in the FCT. We have also facilitated the arrest of two suspects.

Explaining their mode of operations, the CAC boss said the cartel maneuvered the land process to make their applications for land allocation priority over existing applications aiding land fraud in the capital city.

Ishaq Magaji note that, “The nature of their crime is they create fake entities through connivance with some lawyers claiming to be accredited agents of the commission and staff of Abuja geographical information system and apply for land at the FCT, maneuvering their ways to a priority application over existing application in other to take over lands and they have been quite successful before we discovered it.

“so far, we arrested two suspects including a lawyer and we are interrogating them to get more information and clampdown on other members of this cartel.

“In the course of our investigation and research, we found that the companies do not exist. And with the collaboration of security agents, we arrested a suspect and by arresting him, he has volunteered some information and from that, we have gotten a clue that something like this is happening and we are working hard to stop this menace.”

Speaking further on the vision of the commission, the registrar-general promised to increase the commission’s revenue base by sanctioning companies who fail to disclose their annual returns amongst other penalties.

He said that increasing its revenue base would enable the commission to perform its objective as a world-class commission.

These, revelation define the type of leader, president Tinubu and Nigerians would proud of at the end of the tunnel. Especially, with his plan to ameliorates the welfare of the staff and ensured transparency and prosper scrutiny in service to the nation especially with the hundreds supports and prayers for new registrar general to make Bauchi state proud of him as always. The number of congratulatory messages in print media, social media and electronic mediums speaks the type of visionary person the senior Advocate of Nigeria Ishaq Magaji is.