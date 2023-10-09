Fintiri End Rape Cases In Adamawa State – By Blessing Raymond

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has call on Gov. Abdullahi Sule over alleged demolition of Angwan Sadi community in Kokona Local Government Area by some people, who claimed that the land belonged to them.

The House also urged the state government to investigate the issue and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book as well as provide relief materials to the affected community.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, made the call under Matter of Public Importance brought by Mr Daniel Ogazi, member representing Kokona East Constituency, during the House proceedings on Monday in Lafia.

“I want to appreciate the mover of this motion, Hon. Ogazi, and all of you for your positive contributions.

“As I used to say we are the voices of our people and we will continue to speak for them.

“It is very very sad, unfortunate as some people are heartless. Anybody that knows God and blood runs in his vein, he will be touched with what the people of Angwan Sadi are going through,” he said.

The speaker sympathised with the people of Angwan Sadi over the unfortunate and inhuman attitude meted on them by some people.

“The House is disheartened and condemned the act, and we urge the state government to urgently provide relief materials to the community to cushion their plights.

“We also urge the state government to urgently investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book to serve as deterrent to others,” he said.

According to him, “even if you give Nasarawa State to some people, they will not be satisfied, this is very sad”.

The speaker assured that the House would ensure that justice is done on the matter in the interest of peace and development.

In their separate contributions, Danladi Jatau, Musa Ibrahim, Jacob Kudu, Muhammad Oyanki, Peter Akwe, Abel Bala, Larry Ven-Bawa and Suleiman Azara supported Ogazi’s motion.

They said that the alleged demolition of the community was inhuman and called for full investigation of the issue.

They also noted that the alleged demolition of the community has affected lives, education and other aspects of socioeconomic lives of the community negatively.

Earlier, member representing Kokona East Constituency while raising the issue, said that the people of Angwan Sadi have been rendered homeless due to alleged demolition of the community by some people who claimed that the land belonged to them.

“Mr Speaker and my Hon colleagues, it was on 15 to 17th September, 2023, that Angwan Sadi community of Kokona LGA was demolished by some people.

“The people of the community said that on that day, they woke up and see security personnel and bulldozer that somebody directed them to demolish the community that the land belonged to them.

“Mr Speaker and Honourable colleagues, this community has been in existence for over 300 years, the records are there for everybody to see,” he said.

The lawmaker said that two people of the community died as a result of the demolition.

Ogazi urged his colleagues to support him to enable the state government provide relief materials and shelter to the affected community in order to improve on their standard of living.

He added that the people of the community are currently taking refuge in different parts of Kokona local government while some insisted that they would remain in the community till death.

Blessing Raymond Department of Mass Communication University of Maiduguri .