85 Markets to Jostle for N10m, As Anambra Traders Sports Competition Kicks Off Wednesday

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Traders in eighty-five markets across Anambra State will jostle for a whopping sum of ten million naira (N10,000,000) in the 2023 Anambra State Traders Sports Competition.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the Anambra State Sports Development Commission, Mr. Patrick-Estate Onyedum, and the President General of the Amalgamated Market Traders Association, Chief Humphrey Anuna.

According to the duo, the sports competition will kick off across the seven market zones in the on Wednesday, October 18, and will will feature football, tennis, table tennis, draft and nchọ̀. They recalled that the previous editions of the competition used to be only football, and attested that there is a great improvement in the 2023 edition.

They further explained that the sports will not only give Anambra traders opportunity to showcase their sporting skills, but will also improve their physical, and psychological well being, in addition to the financial rewards and other benefits involved in the competition.

The statement read: “More interestingly, the traders will be playing to win a whopping Ten million naira (N10,000,000:00) with a lot of other attractive prizes which are up for grab.

“At last count, about 85 markets have indicated interest to take part in the competition, and the draws for fixtures have been done.

“Winners of the football event will go home with three million naira (3,000,000:00), two Million naira (2,000,000) and one million naira (1,000,000:00) as first, second and third prizes respectively.

“Winners in Table tennis, draft and nchọ̀ events will get a reward of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000:00), three hundred thousand naira (N300,000:00 and two hundred thousand naira (N200,000:00) respectively.

“Our brothers and sisters in the market will not be playing just for leisure this time, they have the opportunity to play to entertain themselves and also smile home with good prize money.

“We are going to have football champions and high kings of Draught.

“There will also be raffle draws where traders, lovers of sports and the entire Ndị Anambra will win different prizes including plasma television, fridges, generators, watching machines, bicycles, motorcycles, tricycles and shuttle buses.

“The tickets will be on sale in the various markets and public places during the competition.

“Ndi Anambra are encouraged to come out at the venues which include Awka Township Stadium, Awka; Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha; Godwin Achebe Stadium, Fegge; Rojenny Stadium, Oba; Ekwulobia Township Stadium, Ekwulobia; Otuocha Stadium, Aguleri, to celebrate the rich talents of of our market people.

“The competition will start with Zonal eliminations on Wednesday October 18 where the various market zones will determine their respective champions who will, in turn, represent them at the state finals.

“The state finalists will thereafter compete for places in the semi finals where the gold, silver and bronze winners will emerge.

“The competition is expected to end on Sunday Nov. 26 with final draws for the raffle tickets in an elaborate closing ceremony.

“The sports and traders-loving Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo is expected to lead the draws and perform the symbolic handover of prizes to winners at the event as the Chief Guest of Honour.

“Ndi Anambra, let us once again demonstrate our love for sports and our heritage which is business by supporting this initiative.”