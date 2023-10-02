8.4 C
Breaking News: Herdsmen Attack Benue Community 8 Killed, 2 Kidnapped

Breaking News: Herdsmen Attack Benue Community 8 Killed, 2 Kidnapped
Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that militant herdsmen launched an attack against a community in Benue State – killing eight persons, kidnapping two and burning houses.

According to the information received, the herdsmen militia arrived the Daudu community near Victory Secondary School located in Guma Local Government Area [LGA] at minutes after 7pm and began shooting their automatic riffle randomly into the air – causing panic and immediate tension throughout the wider community.

The members of the community scampered for safety. As the shootout continued reports indicate that the Nigerian security forces arrived the scene to engage the militia herdsmen. It took an estimate duration of 45minutes of heavy gun battle before the militia men were repelled.

Unverified but credible source indicate that eight [8] persons were killed in the process.

