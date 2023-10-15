Stop abusing women politicians, Gov Bala Mohammed warns Bauchi civil servant

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has sound a great warning against civil servants who have the habits of accussing and abusing women politicians who work under his administration in the state to stop doing that or face his actions.

The governor gave the warning while speaking at a retreat organised for political holder’s in the state on transparency, accountability and effecting monitoring and evaluation in discharging their role’s in office.

According to the governor, said that “there is no rumour I didn’t hear, a lot of rumours, gossips is going on attack, accussing and abusing women politicians that we work with under my administration because Bauchi is a religious state.

He explained that for those who knew that they were doing that among us should stop, saying ” I’ll not hasitate to deal with who ever not to stop on doing that, because I’m giving them enough time”,.

The used the medium to called for attitudinal change among the political holder’s to disregarding of any rumour, gossips, adding that the rumours and gossip made a driven perception and attitude even in our offices.

The governor therefore, advises the workers to shelves their differences of haterate and embrace love and unity among themselves at their respective places of work to move the state forward.

He said my background as a federal civil servant, “I knew that every staff in the ministry in respective of where you came from is a brother to a person in admin, finance and all other offices, but why in the state is different”, the governor asked.

Mohammed who personally appreciated and thanked the efforts of all presenters for devoting themselves time and energy to impacted knowledge and experience throughout the three days retreat, urged the civil to emulate and practicalized what they have learnt to benefit others.