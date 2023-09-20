Uzodimma: Killers of security operatives at Ehime Mbano will be fished out

Governor Hope Uzodimma has assured the public that those behind the Tuesday killing of security operatives at Ehime Mbano area of Imo State will be fished out and made to face the law.

Some members of the Joint Security Task force whose actual number and identities are yet to be established were killed in an ambush by unknown gunmen while on duty at the Umuezeala Owerre area of Ehime Mbano.

When Governor Uzodimma visited the scene of the ugly incident accompanied by the Imo State Commissioner of Police and the Director Department of State Services, he expressed sadness over the lives lost.

He assured that “the State Government in collaboration with security agencies would fish out the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to book.”

Governor Uzodimma however urged the leaders and people of the Communities in the area to avail the government and security agencies of the vital information they need to do their work.

He also prayed for God’s mercy for the victims and the fortitude for the families to bear the irreplaceable loss of their loved ones in the incident.