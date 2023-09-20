8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Court admits 69 gay wedding suspects to N.5m bail

Crime
Court admits 69 gay wedding suspects to N.5m bail
Court admits 69 gay wedding suspects to N.5m bail

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Sixty-nine gay suspects who were apprehended on Aug. 27 in Ekpan Community, Uvwie Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta during a gay wedding ceremony, have been released on bail.

Counsel to the suspects, Mr Ochuko Ohimor, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Warri that they were admitted to bail with the sum of N500,000 and two sureties each.

According to Ohimor, the sureties must reside within the Effurun jurisdiction of the Court.

He added that the suspects must sign an undertaking at the State High Court of Justice, Effurun, in Uvwie LGA, where they were earlier arraigned on Sept. 4.

READ ALSO  Police Arraign 20-year-old Man For Organ Harvesting In Benue

“The suspects were granted bail at a cost of N500,000 and two sureties each. The sureties must reside within the Effurun jurisdiction,” Ohimor told NAN.

Police prosecutor, Vincent Orarumen, had opposed the bail condition but their lawyer argued otherwise, saying that the alleged crime was not a capital offence.

NAN recalls that the suspects were paraded before newsmen on Aug. 29 at the Ekpan Police Station at the instance of the Delta State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Wale Abass.

They were arrested by a crack team of police operatives attached to the Ekpan Division while conducting a gay wedding ceremony which they tagged, “all white party.”

READ ALSO  Local Bombs, Others Recovered As Police Bust Another Kidnap Gang in Anambra, Rescue Another Victim

The CP, while parading the suspects, vowed to prosecute them in line with Nigeria’s Anti-Gay Law, which, according to him, prohibits same-sex marriage in the country.
“I can guarantee that they will be charged to court. We are not taking it lightly. It is a clear case, though, they are still presumed innocent until proven otherwise by the competent court,” he said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Uzodimma: Killers of security operatives at Ehime Mbano will be fished out
Next article
BREAKING: U.S. Court Mandates Chicago University To Release Tinubu’s Records To Atiku Within Two Days

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Son Squanders N2m Meant for His Dad's Burial, Maltreats Stepmother

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.