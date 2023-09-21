Imo Community Drags Oil Firms To Presidency

The people of Opuoma autonomous community in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo State, have dragged two oil companies, Addax Petroleum Development Company Limited and Seplat Petroleum Development Company Limited to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over unpaid benefits.

In a letter addressed to Tinubu, the community accused Addax of failing to pay its accumulated oil pipeline rental and other benefits since 2003.

The letter, which was signed by the acting paramount ruler of the community, Prince Kingsley Eso Ikenyiri, alleged that Seplat has been paying benefits due the community to a few individuals, thereby making it impossible for majority of the people to benefit from it.

The letter reads in part: “These abnormal non-payment of Opuoma accumulated oil pipeline rental payments and monumental diversions of money and materials meant for Umu Iyasara Attah town, if not for the entire Opuoma autonomous community by companies and agencies operating in Opuoma in conspiracy with their cohorts, has become a recurring decimal which needs to be nipped in the bud before it gets completely out of control, particularly with Addax Petroleum in the centre of the imbroglio.

“Furthermore, the carrying out of business activities in Opuoma autonomous community without due process and protocol, even by reputable companies, will no longer be tolerated, as Opuoma community can no longer afford to seat with arms akimbo and watch such brazen display of injustice being unjustifiably perpetrated against her by corporate bodies.”