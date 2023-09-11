Soludo Moves to Revamp Non-functional Water Schemes in Anambra, Inspection Team Concludes Facility Tour

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Government has embarked on inspection of some water projects in the state, with a view to revamping the moribund and non-functional ones and ensuring regular availability of and access to potable water in the State.

The facility tour, led by the Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, was also joined by a team consultants, including the Managing Director, Ke Kelit Nig. Ltd, Christian Neuhold; and the Consultant Geophysicist at the Giniben and Pictures Geo Services Ltd., Dr. Benjamin Ukwuteyinor.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Power and Water Resources, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Uzoka; the MD/CEO, Urban Water Asset Holdings Corporation, Hon. Ikeobi Ejiofor; and other senior staff of the Ministry were also part of the two-day tour. The areas and water facilities visited include Onitsha (where water facilities at the GRA, Crash Programs, and Army Barack were inspected); and Otuocha Water Scheme.

Other areas visited include Awka (where the Aroma town water facilities, and Ugwu Tank facilities were inspected); Nnewi Water Corporation; and the Obizi Water facilities located in Aguata communities.

The inspection team was conducted round at the water facilities by the Director, Water Resources Department, Mr. Victor Ezekwuo who also gave vivid overview of the components, functionality, and the status of each facility visited.

The team ended the two-day tour with a visit to the State’s Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in Awka, where it deliberated with the Works Commissioner, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma, on the way forward to make the dream behind the tour come true.

Speaking shortly after the tour, the Power and Water Resources Commissioner, Engr. Chukwuemeka, said the essence was to have a first-hand knowledge and information about the status of the facilities and how best to revamp and reactivate them again to work in a most efficient and effective way.

He stressed that the Anambra State State Government under Governor Chukwuma Soludo was committed to the well-being of residents, hence its determination to address all factors besetting water production and reticulation in the state as enshrined in the

The Commissioner further assured that the moribund equipments of the Corporation would be revamped in order to meet up with the present day need of potable water in the State.

On the issues of power supply for operation of the water facilities, the Commissioner, who said his team was already working out the best approach to address that, assured that power supply problems inhibiting the functionality of the facilities would soon be a thing of past, as alternative power sources would also be explored.

While noting that some solar panels used as a power source to complement other power sources like electricity and generator are still at some of the facilities; the Commissioner further expressed optimism that the moribund water facilities in the state would soon become operational and solve the water needs of the people of the State.

He further advised Ndị Anambra to always take full ownership of government facilities in their areas and protect them against vandals; even as he advised the citizens to desist from anything capable of slowing down the actualization of the Governor’s vision to make the Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland.

On his own part, the Works Commissioner, Engr. Okoma commended the team and further harped on the need to ensure the sustained functionality of the water facilities and its formations when revamped this time, which he said the Governor had so much interest in achieving for the overall and durable benefit of the people of the State.