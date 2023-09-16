Polio Outbreak Response: Anambra flags off Keep Polio at Zero vaccination campaign

By Uzo Ugwunze

Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency(ASPHDA) in collaboration with State Ministry of Health and Partners is implementing Outbreak Response using Novel Oral Polio vaccine.

In a press briefing themed ‘Keep Polio at Zero’ the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike flanked by World Health Organization (WHO) Anambra State Coordinator,Dr. Adamu Abdulnasiru and ASPHCDA Executive Secretary, Pharm Chisom Uchem told newsmen that Anambra State targets fresh vaccination of about 2.64million children between the ages of 0 – 59months within the next four days to prevent outbreak of Pollio mellitus in the state.

According to Dr. Obidike, today’s flagging off which will be celebrated at Nkwele PHC Umunachi, Dunukofia LGA was a response to the recent outbreak of polio at neighbouring Nkanu East LGA, Enugu State which prompted the immediate massive immunization campaign to ensure that no single child is affected in Anambra state.

“We want to encourage our women, schools and religious leaders to release their children to receive the two drops of the vaccine from September 16 to 19, 2023. Within this 4days our children should not be restricted from receiving the vaccines whether vaccinated before or not.

“There is no polio case in Anambra and His Excellency, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and his wife Dr. Mrs Nonye does not want to take any chances because if one child is affected everyone is affected. People should have confident in the ministry of health because we have put everything in place including quality assurance.We are ready to handle any complication should it arise,”said Obidike

Flagging off polio vaccination at Umunachi, the ASPHCDA ES, Pharm Chisom Uchem who represented Governor Soludo urged everyone to ensure that children between 0-59months takes the vaccine saying it is free, safe and effective.

“660 fixed posts have been mobilised, two health workers at the 326 wards that we have in the 179communities in Anambra State to ensure that both schools, churches, mosques, and every household are covered.

“The occurrance of Circulating variant polio virus type 2 ( cVDPV2) outbreaks is of great programmatic significance. Polio caused by wild poliovirus has plagued humanity for centuries, causing paralysis and even death. However, extensive vaccination efforts led by organizations like WHO, UNICEF,SYDANI, Global Polio Eradication Initiative have made remarkable strides in eradicating the wild poliovirus,”she said.

Moreover, the Director of disease control,Dr. Nnamdi Uliagbafusi and the State Health Educator, Mrs Uju Onwuegbuzina said that the Anambra state Government strategies for the campaign are fixed post strategy ( use of Health facilities and other outreach sites with a trained Health worker as a vaccinator who can give nOPV2 and other RI antigens according to schedule and a recorder), House to House strategy with three persons( Vaccinator, Recorder that doubles as supervisor and a town announcer who must residing in the community) and Special team strategy ( vaccinator recorder and town announcer).