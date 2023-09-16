8.4 C
New York
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Gov. Yusuf sacks commissioner, adviser over alleged threat to Judges

N/West
Gov. Yusuf sacks commissioner, adviser over alleged threat to Judges
Gov. Yusuf

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Friday sacked his Commissioner of Lands and Physical Planning, Adamu Kibiya, and the Special Adviser on Youth Development, Aliyu Yusuf-Imma.
The two officials had in a viral video disparaged Vice President Kashim Shettima and threatened to kill judges of the state governorship election petition tribunal if they upturned the election of Yusuf.
The governor has distanced himself from the “unguarded utterances”, according to the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Halilu-Dantiye.
The commissioner said at a press conference in Kano that the governor had sacked the two officials with immediate effect.
“Kano State Government has respect for Vice President Kashim Shettima and the judiciary; henceforth no government official should talk on any issue outside his ministry or agency,” Halilu-Dantiye said.
He urged people of the state to be law abiding and respect the rule of law.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sacked officials made the threats on Thursday after a special prayer by supporters of the governor for the tribunal judgment to be in their favour.
The viral video had attracted condemnation across the country with some calling for the arrest and prosecution of the duo.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Polio Outbreak Response: Anambra flags off Keep Polio at Zero vaccination campaign
Next article
Foundation empowers 170 orphans, vulnerable childrens in Bauchi

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Sen Shekarau Condoles Sheik Argungu family, Muslim Ummah

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.