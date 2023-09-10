Imo Gov: Students Express Disappointment On Uzodinma, Urge Anyanwu To Restore Dignity In Tertiary Institutions

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Imo state students in various tertiary institutions have appealed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu to rescue tertiary institutions and restore the dignity of the state’s education system.

The students made this appeal weekend while briefing the party’s candidate on the level of decay the education system in the state has currently found itself under APC administration.

Speaking, leader of the group, Comrade Ezeji Odinaka, popularly known as “FX” regretted that schools in the state started going down the drain in records immediately the present administration of APC took over, and begged the PDP flag bearer to recover the system from ruins.

According to him, Imo state maintained first position in JAMB, WAEC, Law school and Medicine respectively, among other competitions for many years, expressing bitterness that the good records started declining immediately the present APC government in the state took over power in a controversial circumstance.

Continuing, Comrade FX warned of impending harm likely to befall the state education system if nothing was urgently done to remedy the situation, pointing out that such sudden recovery and revival could only be done once PDP and its candidate assume office.

Addressing the students, Senator Anyanwu urged them to be calm and law abiding in the discharge of their functions as students and leaders in their own rights, and promised to redeem the image of the state through an excellent education system.

Anyanwu further maintained that one of his priorities as a Governor is to secure the three zones of the state from the grip of insecurity and classified corruption that have caused serious harm to its economy.

He charged the students to go back to their respective communities and local governments to sensitize their people on the need to join hands to secure the state, assuring that in collaboration with his Deputy, Rt Hon Jones Onyereri and other well meaning Imo citizens, the decay in the state’s tertiary institutions would be a thing of the past.

While commending them for the boldness to make their choices known in this precarious season of excruciating hunger occasioned by bad leadership, further vowed to bring back the dignity of the state which APC and its leaders destroyed once he emerges victorious in the November 11 Governorship election.