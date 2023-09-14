EEDC Announces Fresh Total Blackout in Anambra, Other States, Gives Reasons

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Management of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has announced another total power outage in Anambra State and other states in the south-eastern Nigeria.

This is coming barely two weeks after residents of Anambra State came out similar blackout that recently hit some parts of the State due to transmission problem.

Announcing the fresh blackout in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday, the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Eze, said the outage was as a result of a “total system collapse” that occurred at about 12:40 am on Thursday.

He said, “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 12:40am today, 14th September, 2023. This has resulted to the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”