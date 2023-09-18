8.4 C
Imo Poll : Okorocha, Ararume, Madumere, Nwajuba Others Recieve Praises For Boycotting Uzodimma’s Campaign Inauguration

Politics
Shocker As Uzodinma Diverts N3b Palliative Funds for Imo State, Presents N2b As Official Funds from FG - PDP Raises Alarm
Shocker As Uzodinma Diverts N3b Palliative Funds for Imo State, Presents N2b As Official Funds from FG - PDP Raises Alarm

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

By Special Correspondent

The Imo New Dawn, a nonpartisan sociopolitical organisation leading the struggle for the emancipation of Imo State have expressed gratitude to Former Governor Rochas Okorocha, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, Prince Eze Madumere, Emeka Nwajuba, Frank Ibezim and other top APC Leaders in the state who did not attend the inauguration ceremony of APC campaign council for governor Hope Uzodinma’s second term election, held in Owerri, on Saturday 16, September, 2023.

The group made this known in a press statement signed by Mazi Eze Uwagbaka, who was identified as the National Publicity Secretary of Imo New Dawn and made available to Journalists for publication.

Their statement partly read; “we are aware that due to the refusal of many Imolites to attend the aborted campaign flagoff, Uzodimma and his goons were forced into having to move to neighbouring states, and even far-flung places, including Kano and Kogi States to hire people who came to fill up the space for his event.

READ ALSO  Tribunal Dismisses Petition Against Sen Nwebonyi For Lack Of Merit

“We cannot be more proud of Imolites and our key leaders and stakeholders for showing that indeed, Uzodimma cannot buy all of us. Our message of rejection to the Uzodimma illegitimacy was resounding and everyone who needs to know about it, has taken heed.

“It is clear to the blind and loud to the deaf that any attempt to rig the November 11th polls in order to return Uzodimma as governor against the wishes of overwhelming majority of Imolites will be vehemently resisted and the consequences of constantly taking a people for granted and imposing a leader against their wishes might be imagined than experienced.

READ ALSO  I Didn't Have Any Issues with My Ex-Commissioner — Soludo Clarifies

“We continue to urge those who have been lured over against their conscience and innermost desires to acquiesce to Uzodimma’s atrocious schemes against Imolites to return to the side of the people or remain with the Luciferian regime in order to undermine it from the inside.

“We want to reiterate that Uzodimma is the collective enemy of all genuinely patriotic Imolites, and the struggle to oust him is a struggle to retake our State from a stranger, a usurper and a despot under whose watch our dear State has suffered untold series of tragedies.
“IMO SHALL WIN!”

READ ALSO  Local Bombs, Others Recovered As Police Bust Another Kidnap Gang in Anambra, Rescue Another Victim

