Imo : ‘No Election Was Conducted In Governor Uzodinma’s Constituency’ – INEC Officials Expose Commissioner, Silvia Agu

Electoral officers posted in Oru East, Orlu, Orsu and Oru West Local Government Areas of Imo State have confirmed that no election was conducted in those areas.

Some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) attached in those LGAs were Captured in a viral video making a confessional statements that the collated results with forged signatures were fraudulently submitted to the Commission in the just concluded General election.

Hear her, “I am making this video so that I will exempt my self encase there is any result coming from those polling Units, no election was held in Orsu.”

Also, INEC Electoral officer who identified himself as an SPO in Oru West, a nearby Local Government to the governor Hope Uzodinma confirmed that no election was conducted in that area.

Hear him, “I worked as an spo in Obutu ward A, in Oru West Local Government Area but unfortunately there was no election there.

“I want to do the needful by exempting myself from all blames by submitting this form EC40G filled by my POs, but unfortunately no body collected it from us.”

However, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State, Sylvia Agu have been accused of conspiring with the Govenor and APC candidates to rig the State and National Assembly elections.

Imo electorates who were interviewed by 247, revealed that the Commission has fallen short of expectations, adding that the forthcoming Imo governorship poll will never be transparent under the watch of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, professor Sylvia Agu.

It could be recalled that the professor Sylvia Agu, had earlier threatened to deploy 2,300 (two thousand three hundred) military personnel for Imo off-cycle governorship poll.