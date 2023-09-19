South-East Governors Fully in Support of Summit on Security and Economy — Ekwunife, DG, SEGF

By Ndubuisi Igwe (SEGF Media)

The Director General of the Southeast Governors Forum (SEGF), Senator Uche Ekwunife, Ph.D, CON (Iyom), has said that the five governors of the South-East states, namely, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states, are fully in support of the coming South East Security and Economic Summit, which is scheduled to hold in Owerri, Imo State, on Thursday, September 28, and Friday, September 29, 2023.

In a statement to the press, Senator Ekwunife said; “The governors of the Southeast region are fully in support of the South- East Security and Economic Summit and are making plans to participate at the summit with key officials of their respective governments. The Planning Committee and the various subcommittees have been working hard over the past months to ensure a successful outing. We are hopeful that the deliberations at the summit will lead to key deliverable and measurable targets, which if implemented will contribute to the development trajectory of the South-East region.

Continuing, Senator Ekwunife said; “We expect that the invitees will participate fully. Many have talked about South-East renaissance. It is a project for all of us not just the governors. We all have a role to play, through our ideas, suggestions, resources, through fulfilling our civic obligations and supporting the socioeconomic programmes of the various South-East governors’.