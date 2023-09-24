Imo Is Unfortunate To Have Your Administration – YPP Slams Uzodimma

247ureports|

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate for the November 11 off-cycle election in Imo State, Dr. Kemdi Opara, has expressed dissatisfaction with leadership quality in the state led by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Opara made these assertions on Sunday at his Obazu-Mbieri country home in Mbaitoli Council area of Imo State where he engaged journalists in an interactive session regarding the future of Imo State

Speaking on his political drive for the forthcoming governorship election and what he will do to transform the state, Dr. Opara who opined that the state is unfortunate to have bad leadership said he joined the race not to enrich himself, but to bring a generational transformation.

While attributing insecurity in the state to bad leadership of the current government Dr Opara said YPP represents a new approach to governance.

He emphasized that the YPP is committed to promoting good governance and addressing the challenges facing Imo State.

He further said the practical way to end insecurity in the state is to change the current administration and replace it with a party that represents a new generation of leaders who are committed to serving the people and promoting development.

“I am like Peter Obi of Imo state I will market Imo beyond Nigeria” he added

“I am here not to enrich myself, but to bring a generational transformation, my government will be constituted by young minds, so it is not about money but to make a great change in Imo state I am a special candidate for Imo Guber election with my 5-points agenda ” He asserted.

The YPP has been gaining momentum in the state, with many citizens expressing support for the party’s vision and approach to governance.