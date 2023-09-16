Foundation empowers 170 orphans, vulnerable childrens in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

A non governmental organisation (NGO) We Care Foundation has gift out learning materials and cash to 170 vulnerable groups of orphans and lessprivilage children in Toro Local Government Area Council in Bauchi State.



The founder of the NGO who double as the Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Dr Jamila Muhammad Dahiru said the gesture was aimed at complimenting the state government efforts in the educational sector by enrolling the drop out and out of school children’s back to the school’s. According to her, the foundation has observed the high number of out of schools children in the state which as a philosophy deemed it fit to come in and contribute my own quarter towards reducing the number and improve the enrolment figures in the state. Ably represented by Sa’ad Mohammed Dahiru, Dr Jamila said the program is targeting over two thousand orphans and vulnerable children’s in seven (7) identified local government area council that have the highest number of out of schools children’s to support them to continue with their education up to their graduations at least in basic and post basic level of education.

She explained that the one hundred and seventy (170) beneficiaries were selected with ten (10) children each from the seventeen (17) wards in the local government area to benefit from the Foundation school programme.

Dr Jamila further disclosed that the foundation would ensure effective monitoring of the children during their enrolment, retention and mainstreaming, adding that the

project would be extended to all the remaining local government in the state for others children’s to benefit.

While calling on other philanthropist to come in, the Commissioner called on the parents to compliment this effort by paying attention to the childeren and ensuring to send them to schools during classes to benefit from this gaint strides. “I’m also advising the community at large that they should pay attention to sending our children to school, policy maker’s ensure that they are bringing policies, programs and initiatives that will help our children to go back to schools. “Indeed this is a general calls to actionall for all our stakeholders, parents, teachers, traditional and

Earlier, the district head of Jama'a in Toro local government, Alh Bala Suleiman who was the Dan Galadiman of Bauchi thanked the Commissioner for her kind gesture and urged other sons and daughters of the area to emulate her. He solicit and calls for more support from government and all stakeholders for the development of educational sector in the state. The district head warned the parents to always monitor and ensure to send the children to schools during classes with a view to achieve the desired goals and objectives. Other dignitaries who spoke at the occasion includes the youth leader, Honourable Nasir Nuhu Rimi and women leader, Hajiya Ramatu Musa all thanked the Foundation for her kind gesture and promised to ensure compliance by monitoring and ensuring that the children are going to the schools. Interview with some beneficiaries, Ibrahim Abdullahi and Hauwa'u Usaini expressed their happiness and thanked the Foundation for the gesture. According to them, said "We would used the money N2000 given to us to buy the uniform and start going to the school. Our correspondent reports that the items distributed including books sandals, school bags and two thousand naira cash to each beneficiaries for uniforms.