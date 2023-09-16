I Didn’t Have Any Issues with My Ex-Commissioner — Soludo Clarifies

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Members of the public have been advised to disregard, as baseless and unfounded, the allegation that Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo had a fallout with his erstwhile Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Ifeatu Onejeme, who recently resigned from his position.

The Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime gave the advice in a statement issued on Friday on behalf of the Governor, in reaction to what he described as misleading and malicious publications trending on different media platforms alleging that Mr. Onejeme resigned as a result of a fallout between him and his principal, the Governor.

According to Aburime, the allegation is not only dubious and baseless, but also a shamelessly concocted tissue of lies fabricated by sponsored propagandists with the intent of undermining the integrity and stability of the Soludo Administration.

He recalled that similar pot of lies had previously been cooked by the same propagandist when the former Chairman of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Richard Madiebo peacefully resigned from his position.

“The wild rumours of fathom fallout were fabricated and propagated by a dubious, sponsored online media channel, Stargist, insinuating that the governor forced the former finance commissioner to quit over certain disagreements pertaining to the state finances. This is laughable as it is all fabricated lies.

“The same reckless Stargist also shamelessly concocted a false claim of an alleged previous walk-out on the governor by the former chairman of the state internal revenue service,” he said.

Continuing, Aburime explained thus: “We categorically state that these allegations are nothing but a tissue of lies fabricated by sponsored propagandists with the intent of undermining the integrity and stability of the Soludo administration.

“The purported claims are not only baseless but also lack any shred of evidence as they are contrived attempts to mislead the public.

“The truth is that Mr. Ifeatu Onejeme, an esteemed member of Governor Soludo’s government, resigned from his position due to purely personal and family-related matters, a decision that the governor understood and respected.”

The Press Secretary noted that even Governor Soludo, while accepting Onejeme’s resignation, recognized and duly appreciated his commitment, professionalism and great service to Anambra State over the past nine and half years, as he helped facilitate a seamless fiscal continuity between the previous administration and the present one.

Aburime recalled that Mr. Onejeme previously served as Commissioner during the Obiano’s administration and was appointed Commissioner for Finance by Governor Soludo at the beginning of this administration to help the new government settle in.

“So, the notion of fallout between Governor Charles Soludo and Mr. Onejeme over the state finances is complete falsehood and holds no truth whatsoever,” he stressed.

While noting that the relentless spew of unfounded claims every now and then serves only to distract from the remarkable progress being achieved under the Soludo Administration, he further maintained that Governor Soludo stands resolute in his commitment to integrity, transparency, accountability and the well-being of the people of Anambra State, and would never be distracted by the relentless spew of lies from the detractors.

He therefore charged Ndi Anambra to disregard the baseless allegations and continue to support the government’s efforts to make the State a liveable and prosperous homeland in line with his vision for the State.