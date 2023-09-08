8.4 C
Former FCT Minister Faces Allegations Variations Frauds

National

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

By Lateef Taiwo

Hon Minister Of FCT Hon Wike write to EFCC and ICPC to Invite Buhari’s former Minister of FCT Mallam Muhammed M Bello

-He is to explain how he Award 1 kM Road from Gaduwa Estate juntion to NCDC Office at the Cost of 4Billion Naira and paid in full

-Award a contract of 10 Billion later jack up to 119 Billion ,

-Award Contract of 50 Billion later jack up to 200 Billion,

-Award contract of 6 Billion and later jack up to 70 Billion,

-Award of emergency maitanance of Usman Dam at the cost of 9 Billion and paid in full without any BOQ and so many procurement infraction.

-Leftu debt of over 1.2 trillion to FCT without anything show

-Approval of green areas to residential houses and Converting Residential Houses in Wuse 2, Maitama Gana Street, Garki into Commercial in contrary to the Abuja master plan.

