How Uzodinma Recruited Ihedioha’s Loyalists To Battle PDP Candidate Ahead Of Imo Governorship Poll

Hope Uzodinma, the Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum who is the governor of Imo State has incorporated Honourable Emeka Ihedioha’s political Loyalists into his cabinet ahead of Imo governorship election which is slated to hold by November 11, 2023.

Their appointment to serve in the shared prosperity administration of Governor Uzodinma is said to have sent a signal of reconciliation beetwen Imo Governor, and his immediate predecessor, chief Ihedioha who’s Administration was sacked by the supreme Court Judgement of January, 2022 which verdict came in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Uzodinma.

News of Ihedioha and Uzodinma’s possible reconciliation have been trending in the state, following unexpected resignation of seven State working committee members of the Peoples Democratic Party who have been described as ardent Loyalists of the ousted governor.

It could be recalled that few days after their resignation in PDP, the ex State working committee members led by one Ray Emeana joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, with their supporters, accusing Senator Samuel Anyanwu of sabotage.

Opinion moulders in the state have strongly criticised the purported alliance of Uzodinma and Ihedioha following the alleged reconciliation meeting they held in his Asokoro residence, in Abuja, the Federal Capital, championed by a famous NDDC contractor and businesses Mogul who hails from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

A very reliable source who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that deal for the purported meeting was to reach agreement for Uzodinma to hand over power to Ihedioha after he finishes his second term, while Ihedioha’s few supporters in PDP will decamp to APC to deliver Govenor Uzodinma for second term.

The source further revealed that other political associates of the ex governor, including Charles Ezekwem, former PDP State Chairman in Imo, Leaders of PDP in Isiala Mbano and Okigwe will work for Uzodinma against the PDP candidate to perfect their deal.

Our correspondent gathered that the ex governor had directed all his political Loyalists to withdraw support for PDP, shortly after the purported Meeting with Uzodinma in his Asokoro residence.

247, gathered that there are also strong moves to collapse the structure of the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Gen Jack Ogunenwe for Uzodinma through Emeka Ihedioha his accidental Political Alien.

Ihedioha’s ardent supporters who were appointed by Uzodinma as Special Adviser are;

Dr. Perry Njoku (S.A. Hygiene), Chief Morrison Njoku (S.A Environment), Kelechi Norbert Offor (S.A. Peace and Conflict Resolution II), Casmir Nneji Okereafor (S.A NANS Affairs), Mrs. Beatrice Nkwo (S.A Grassroots Women Mobilization) High Chief John Chilakpo (S.A Town Union Matters), Chief Ezechukwu N. Ogbonna (S.A Rural Mobilization) and Obioma Nwamuo (S.A Private Schools).

“Blessing Oku (S.A Trade II), Mrs. Fechi Chiaka (S.A Alvan Ikoku University of Education II), Hon. Ugochukwu Nwogu (S.A Hospitality II), Hon. Simplious Nwagwu (S.A Voter Education II), Sir Emeka Ihezie (S.A Tourism II), Hon. Donald Anyanwu (S.A Ethics II), Mr. Jude Ugwuanya (S.A Investment II) and Mr. Timothy Orisakwe (S.A Job Creation).

“Sir.Martins Ejiogu (S.A Election Management), Hon. Ray Emeana (D.G Ahiajoku Centre), Barr. Joshua Eze (S.A Labour (Education Matters), Collins Opuruzor (S.A Strategic Communications) Greg Nwadike (S.A Media Engagement), Hon. Maria Mbakwe (S.A Women Engagement), Barr. Chibuisi Obido (S.A Oil Mineral Producing Areas/Community Engagement), Chuks Chilaka (S.A Political 4).

Others are, “Vitalis Onuoha (S.A Development Centres II), Nwanna Uzoamaka (S.A Recreation & Amusement Parks), Thaddeus Okoroike (S.A. Deforestation & Afforestation), Ibekwe Marcus Ikechukwu (S.A. Artisans II), Alionye Chinyere Caroline (S.A. Beautification II), Ukeh Emeka Ernest (S.A. Community Development), Gideon Ameh (Visual Production), Hon. Ernest Kamalu (S.A. Urban Remodelling), Njoku Jonathan .C. (S.A. Industrial Park).

“Hon. Kenneth Ekwueme (S.A. Imo State House Of Assembly Service Commission (IMHASC)), Chief Emmanuel Okafor (S.A. Price Board), Chief Henry Egwuatu (Ozuomee) (S.A. Mobilization Orlu), Obioma Onyema (S.A. Enforcement), Chief Ezechukwu Nnamdi Ogbonna (S.A. Narcotics & Illicit Drugs Monitoring), Ikenna Igwegbe (S.A. Policy Matters), Pastor Sunday Mark Okoro (S.A. Chieftaincy Affairs).”

More details of this story will be published in our subsequent Bulletin.