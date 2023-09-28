8.4 C
New York
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Search
Subscribe

BIM-MASSOB demands immediate release of 3 members arrested by the Police n Anambra

S/East
BIM-MASSOB demands immediate release of 3 members arrested by the Police n Anambra
BIM-MASSOB demands immediate release of 3 members arrested by the Police n Anambra

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

. abhors seizure of Ojukwu, Uwazuruike’s enlarged portraits

By Chunks Eke

The Leadership of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, and Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, BIM/MASSOB, has called on the police authorities in Anambra state to effect immediate release of their three members arrested recently by police operatives in the state while in a meeting.

They also described as unlawful and unwarranted the seizure of the late Dim
Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and Chief Ralph Uwazuruike’s enlarged portraits, as well as 16 plastic chairs and a register belonging to the organization.

In a press issued to newsmen yesterday,
BIM/MASSOB’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mazi Chris Anierobi Mocha disclosed that the heavily armed police operatives had swooped on their members at their Regional office located Ifitedunu in Dunukofia local government area of the state, along the Awkuzu/Otuocha road, while in a meeting and allegedly whisked them off to the former Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS ,Awkuzu, Anambra state, now the state Criminal Investigations Department, CID Annex where be were believed to have been currently detained.

READ ALSO  Patience Jonathan, Former First Lady, Visits Gov Otti, Says Abia Clean, No Longer Smelling

The statement identified 87 year old Chief Sylvester Dinyelu, a Biafran civil war veteran; 66year old Chief Peter Ibeka Udemefuna and 53 year old Mr. Amauche Ode as some of BIM/MASSOB members whisked off during the police raid.

The BIM-MASSOB added that the trio and others were seated in the office at Ifitedunu when the operatives numbering over five arrived the office in the evening, shot sporadically into the air which led to the residents of the area scampering for safety, before the were arrested and whisked off with those items earlier mentioned.

According to the statement, “The arrested members were handcuffed, Late Dim Emeka Ojukwu and Chief Ralph Uwazuruike’s enlargement photographs, 16 plastic chairs and a register belonging to the region were recovered and taken away to the former Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS,Awkuzu, Anambra state”.

READ ALSO  Family Announces Burial Activities of Ex-Anambra Governor

“BIM/MASSOB is a Non-violence group and while demanding for their immediate release from the custody of CID, Annex, Awkuzu, or to bring them to court if they feel that they committed any offence, we must emphasize that the arrested members are very peaceful people having belonged to Chief Ralph Uwazuruike’s BIM-MASSOB that have not constituted a security risk to the State”.

 

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Bauchi Speaker welcomes Tribunal’s judgements upholding his elections
Next article
Bauchi gov raises concerns over poverty, insecurity others 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Unveiling the True Potential of Southeastern Nigeria As a Beacon of Prosperity Amidst Security Challenges

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.