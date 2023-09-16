Bandits kill two, abduct three in Kaduna village attack

Some bandits were said to have raided the Dogon Noma village, Maro ward of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing no fewer than two locals, kidnapping three others on Friday.

The bandits, it was gathered, took away six motorcycles after the attack to an unknown destination.

A source said the bandits stormed the community in the early hours of Friday, shooting indiscriminately at the villagers, killing two during the attack.

According to the source, the villagers raised the alarm but there was not help in good time.

He, however, said security operatives arrived shortly after the attack.

He said, “when the bandits stormed the community in the early hours of Friday, We have raised the alarm immediately but Security men later came and pursued them out of the area.

“We later recovered two bodies while three persons were taken away by the bandits. Six motorcycles were also taken away by the bandits.”

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the incident.

The Command’s acting Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, who confirmed the attack, said the operatives were doing the best to rescue the victims unhurt. ENDS…