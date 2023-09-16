8.4 C
New York
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Bandits kill two, abduct three in Kaduna village attack

N/West
Insecurity: Police meet with pastors, other church officials in Kaduna
Insecurity: Police meet with pastors, other church officials in Kaduna

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Some bandits were said to have raided the Dogon Noma village, Maro ward of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing no fewer than two locals, kidnapping three others on Friday.

The bandits, it was gathered, took away six motorcycles after the attack to an unknown destination.

A source said the bandits stormed the community in the early hours of Friday, shooting indiscriminately at the villagers, killing two during the attack.

According to the source, the villagers raised the alarm but there was not help in good time.

He, however, said security operatives arrived shortly after the attack.

He said, “when the bandits stormed the community in the early hours of Friday, We have raised the alarm immediately but Security men later came and pursued them out of the area.

READ ALSO  Anambra Govt and Her Endless Promises of Pedestrian Bridge at Regina Caeli Junction: Who Will Break The Jinx?

“We later recovered two bodies while three persons were taken away by the bandits. Six motorcycles were also taken away by the bandits.”

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the incident.

The Command’s acting Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, who confirmed the attack, said the operatives were doing the best to rescue the victims unhurt. ENDS…

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
UNICAL s3x scandal: 500 women activists write Tinubu, may take legal action against Minister

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Monarch's Palace Burnt Down Few Days After Endorsing Imo Governor, “We’ve Reduced Him To Online King” - Hoodlums

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.