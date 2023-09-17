Command Mourns As Anambra Police Officer Dies in Auto Crash

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police Command is currently in mourning mood after losing one of its officers to an auto crash.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, the officer, ASP Anthony Ogbodo died in a tragic vehicular accident involving his motorcycle and a shuttle bus on Saturday.

He also explained that the driver of the shuttle bus who knocked down the officer had rushed him to a hospital at Enugwu-Ukwu before he gave up the ghost.

He said: “The driver has been arrested and taken into custody while the fatal accident is being investigated.

“This is to debunk insinuations on social media attributing the death of the officer to different causes.

“The Command mourns the passage of the Officer and wishes to condole his family and loved ones on his tragic demise.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has assured that justice will be speedily dispensed in the case.”