8.4 C
New York
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Command Mourns As Anambra Police Officer Dies in Auto Crash

News

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police Command is currently in mourning mood after losing one of its officers to an auto crash.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, the officer, ASP Anthony Ogbodo died in a tragic vehicular accident involving his motorcycle and a shuttle bus on Saturday.

He also explained that the driver of the shuttle bus who knocked down the officer had rushed him to a hospital at Enugwu-Ukwu before he gave up the ghost.

He said: “The driver has been arrested and taken into custody while the fatal accident is being investigated.

“This is to debunk insinuations on social media attributing the death of the officer to different causes.

READ ALSO  Breaking! Bad Road Kills Five in Anambra

“The Command mourns the passage of the Officer and wishes to condole his family and loved ones on his tragic demise.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has assured that justice will be speedily dispensed in the case.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Bandits kill two, abduct three in Kaduna village attack
Next article
SERAP sues Tinubu over ‘failure to stop Wike, Umahi, others from collecting retirement benefits’

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Breaking! Bad Road Kills Five in Anambra

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.