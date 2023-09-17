Black Marine Regrouping As Tension Increases In Bakassi

8.4 C
S/South
By Special Correspondent

Tension besetting the Bakassi Peninsula region of the Gulf of Guinea is increasing following the alleged dislodge of Pro Biafra militant group, Black Marine, a separatist group believed to be an arm of the Biafra Nations League, BnL.

Witnesses say, the militant group are regrouping at Uyenge, Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State and Isangele, Idabato subdivisions of Bakassi Peninsula.

The military are on high alert following the recapture of areas in Bakassi without any challenge by the militants.

