Uzodinma In Dilemma As Okorocha, Ararume Yet-to Reveal Preferred Candidate

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

As Imo Governorship battle draw closer, Son-in-law to former Imo governor Rochas Okorocha and chieftain of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC), Mr Uche Nwosu has thrown his weights behind the second term aspiration of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja , he maintained that his support for Uzodinma was in tandem with the dictates of the party.

Nwosu who paid a solidarity visit to the newly installed national chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the party national secretariat in Abuja also ruled out the possibility of him aspiring for the governorship of Imo state for now.

However, the governor, Hope Uzodinma is said to have been on a serious political dilemma over the suspected silence of the former senators in the State who are yet to make their stand known to their political structures.

Okorocha, Ihedioha and Ararume, according to a political analyst are the three Political Generals who have the highest political structure in Imo State.

Rochas Okorocha is the commander in chief of Rescue Mission Political Family, Rt. Honourable Emeka Ihedioha also is the Commander of Rebuild Imo Group, while the Loin Of Isiebu, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume is the Executive Director Of Destiny Organization, the oldest political structure in Imo State.

Uzodinma, while unveiling his running mate Mrs Ekomaro, hinted that his opponents should stop using insecurity in the state to make campaign promises.

The governor, also condemned the actions of his party men, mostly chieftains who goes to Abuja to announce support for his re-election but are yet to honour his meeting invitations and Government functions in the state.

“Some people in my Party said they are supporting me, but they are yet to attend any meeting in the state, even Government functions. I wonder how you can be supporting someone who you do not attend his function.” Uzodinma said.

However, the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha just like his political associate Ifeanyi Ararume who is a two time Senator that represented Imo North in the Senate is yet to throw support behind the governor who is leader and Member of their party, ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor’s open speech on Saturday, 11 August, in the occasion which took place at landmark event center located in New Owerri, no doubt, have exposed suspected Internal crisis in APC, Imo state which would be moving into governorship election by November 11, 2023.

A source who spoke to our correspondent revealed that despite Uzodinma’s achievements and efforts to unite every interest in Imo APC, some stakeholders who were in the party before the governor arrival, the likes of Rochas Okorocha, Ex Governor and a foundation Member of the party, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Ex Senator and Eze Madumere, former deputy governor of the State, as well as their Loyalists have been in silence in the administration of Uzodinma.

The source further revealed to our correspondent that the unexpected silence of Senator Ararume and Okorocha speaks volumes for them who are APC Loyalists and major supporters of the Shared Prosperity Administration – accusing pioneer chieftains of APC in Imo State and their teaming supporters of having a secret arrangements yet to be revealed.

“The imo governorship poll will hold in less than three months time, Uzodinma is yet to receive endorsement from Ararume and Okorocha, No it speaks volumes.” The source said.

Though, Governor Uzodinma is yet to kickstart his campaign for his re-election, but insecurity in Imo appear to be a major showdown to the governor and his ruling party members who are afraid of even calling ward and boot meetings in their respective Local Government Council Areas over fear of unknown.

Uzodinma, unveiling his running mate on Saturday, also hinted that Majority of his ruling party members have been victimized and killed. The governor who wondered why it is only members of the APC are being killed and victimized as a result of insecurity in Imo.

Hear him; “many people in the Opposition are accusing my administration of causing insecurity in Imo. If you observe, in the State, it is only APC people that hoodlums are attacking and burning their homes. Even attacking our party women who attends political meetings in the villages.”

Meanwhile, some Opinion moulders in the state have revealed that insecurity in Imo may cause more harm than good to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

The insecurity in the state, according to them have made it more difficult for Commissioners, Local Government Sole Administrators, Special Advisers and some other top appointees in Uzodinma’s administration to travel to their respective Communities to galvanize support for the governor who many believed that he has done good roads in the state.

Opinion moulders also hinted that Uzodinma, the incumbent Govenor of Imo State may fight the toughest political battle in Imo history, if the rumoured lost of his Abuja grips is true.

Another political Analyst in the state also argued that Imo Governor will lose election in some Local Governments Areas of his Senatorial Districts where insecurity will flop, including some parts of Okigwe zone.

A party source told our correspondent at unveiling ceremony that the battle for Imo governorship seat is between them and the leading opposition party (PDP).

He also revealed that there are other candidates of political parties in the state who are indirectly working for Uzodinma, which he excludes Jack Ogunenwe, Candidate of the Action Alliance, a retired Army General whom he described his aspiration as a ‘Lonely Voice In The Wilderness ‘.