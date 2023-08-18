8.4 C
Three Yahoo Boys Sentenced to Community Service in Abuja

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Command today, August 17, 2023, arraigned Solomon Ngbede, Ancha Onyekachi and Suleiman Mustapha before Justice O.I Adelaja of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Kubwa, Abuj on separate one count charges bordering on internet fraud.

Solomon Ngbede
Suleiman

Ngbede’s charge read,  “that you, Solomon Ngbede sometime in 2023 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory cheat by personation when you represented yourself on a SnapChat profile page as Ivy, a porn star from United States of America and under that name obtained the sum of One Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars ($150) from Christian and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code Law (Laws of the Federation, Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 324 of the same Law”.

They all pleaded guilty to their respective charges

Following their guilty plea, Justice Adelaja convicted and sentenced all the defendants to community service to be supervised by the Nigerian Correctional Services.

The court also ordered that the phones of the defendants be sold and proceeds forfeited to the Federal Government.

