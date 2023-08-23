Serena Williams gives birth to second child

8.4 C
Sports
Tennis great Serena Williams has given birth to her second child, a girl named Adira River Ohanian.

Along with husband Alexis Ohanian, she welcomed the new arrival in social media posts on Tuesday.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok.

The video shows her, Ohanian and their four-year-old daughter Olympia embracing the new-born.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teeming with love: a happy and healthy new-born girl and happy and healthy mama. Feeling grateful,” Ohanian posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who said she was “evolving away” from tennis after last year’s U.S. Open, had confirmed news of her pregnancy in May.

That was on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York.

The announcement of baby number two has now made a return to competitive tennis to appear highly unlikely for 41-year-old Williams.

She is one of the most decorated athletes ever to pick up a racket.

