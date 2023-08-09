Release Abducted AVG Commander, CSO tells ransom kidnappers

By Chuks Eke

A Civil Society Organization, CSO, under the aegis of South East Security Response, SEER, has called for the immediate release of the Commander of Anambra State Vigilante Group, AVG, Umuchu Unit in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state, Charles Chinedu Umeakuesie (a.k.a Bishop) who was abducted barely a week ago at Arondizuogu, Imo State, by suspected kidnappers.

The AVG Commander was said to have gone to recover a vehicle with the owner when they were ambushed by the kidnappers who abducted and taken them to Okigwe in Imo State.

Retired Major Kinsley Obi, the protem chairman of SEER who made the call in a press statement issued in Onitsha yesterday, disclosed that the owner of the vehicle has since been released but all efforts to secure the release of the AVG Commander have not yielded results.

Major Obi further disclosed that the identity of the leader of the kidnapping gang has been unmasked and called his name as Clinton Michael Obiezue of Ifite Village in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He said about N200,000 has been paid to the kidnappers as ransom yet they have refused to release the victim as at the time of going to the press.

The leader of the kidnapping gang, according to their investigation, said Rtd Major Obi, resides in Okigwe where he is operating from as a leader of a gang of Unknown Gun Men, UGM with his in-law, Nnaemeka Juliana Chiadikaobi.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, when contacted, told newsmen on phone that he was not yet aware of such an incident.