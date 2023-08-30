8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
President Tinubu Reacts To Unfolding Political Standoff In Gabon

Press Releases
official portrait of President Tinubu

Published:

State House Press Release

H.E. President Bola Tinubu is watching developments unfolding in Gabon very closely and with deep concern for the country’s socio-political stability and the seeming autocratic contagion appearing to spread to other parts of the African continent.

The President, as a man who has made significant personal sacrifices in his own life for the cause of advancing and defending democracy, remains steadfast in his unwavering belief that power belongs in the hands of Africa’s great people and not in the barrel of a loaded gun.

The President affirms that the rule of law and a faithful recourse to constitutional instruments of electoral dispute resolution must not be allowed to perish from our great continent.

To this end, the President will continue to communicate with other Heads of State within the African Union and beyond toward a comprehensive consensus on the next steps forward.

 

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

