One Day After, Man Swept Away by Flood in Anambra State Yet to Be Found

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The body of man who was recently swept away by heavy flood in Anambra State is still yet to be located, reports say.

Recall that a yet-to-be-identified man was , on Tuesday, August 29, swept off his ground, and washed away by flood at the Oye market in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the victims, since then, has remained missing, even as his full identity is yet to be unraveled.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, the victim mistakenly stepped into a drainage at the front of the market during a downpour and was carried away by the flood.

“It happened when it was raining in the area. The man unknowingly stepped inside the drainage at the market, and the flood carried him away.

“So far, no news about the man. Nobody had revealed the identity of the man. Those who were around when the incident happened said they didn’t know the man and had no news about where he was.”