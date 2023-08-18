Jigawa govt. disburses N2.7b to 746 pensioners

8.4 C
N/West
By Dahiru Suleiman, Dutse.

Jigawa State government through its State Local Govt Contributory Pension has made available, another tranche of N2,024,772,779.47 for the quarterly payment of gratuity to 746 retired state local government , and LEA pensioners, in fulfillment of its resolve to ensure a viable and pleasurable life for senior citizens.

It would be the seventh time that the state government would disburse this amount since it’s last payment in the month of last March to meet the payment of outstanding gratuities to pensioners.

The Executive Secretary, Alh. Kamilu Musa who made this known to newsmen in Dutse assured that the present administration would continue to make life more meaningful for the aged.

According to him the payment consist of three categories State, LGA, and retired staff’s of Local Education Authority. For the state there are 144 where they will be paid N476,380,913.05, 83 for LGA whereby they will received N162,813,407.14, and the LGE there are 411 and they will received N1,146,102,741.36 totalling 638 and would received N1,785,297,061.55.

Other payments includes death payment with 27 number at state, where they received N93,901,420.96, LGA’S retired staff 22 with the payment of N44,413,566.00, and 29 of retired LEA staff’s who received N73,756,056.00 totalling 78 receiving a payment of N212,071,042.96, among other payments.

Kamilu appreciated the state government for it’s continued support in meeting the plights of the pensioners, as well for their patience, understanding, and support to the present administration.

