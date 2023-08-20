Jigawa civil society’s vows to ends Gender Based Violence

By Dahiru Suleiman, Dutse

Disturbed by incessant cases of Rape against other related vices against Gender Based Violence, a Conglomeration of Jigawa Civil Society Organizations have vows taking steps towards arresting the situation in form of fast tracking all offender’s have been brought to book, this was the remarks of Comrade Shuaibu Kafin Gana the Chairman of Jigawa Social Protection Platform.

“Upon receiving the disheartening information about the Rape and murder of a Lady at Ringim LGA our members immediately contacted the DPO of Ringim and PPRO of the State who informed us that So far the primary suspect have been arrested prior to the confirmation of her death who has been in Custody at Ringim Division and will be transfered to Jigawa State CID for further investigation by Monday”

According to him, additionally, all necessary action for administration of Justice have been established as Nigeria Police Force Jigawa Command didn’t take capital offense for granted.

He further stated that We have long time established relationship with all relevant stakeholders on GBV and Human Right that provided an enabling environment to secure Justice for the survivors and Victims regardless of it conflexity.

Kafin- Gana further said “We the Civil Society Organizations such as Save the Women life, Hadejia women Foundation and Save Nigeria Now etc under the Umbrella of Human Right Network assured the General Public that there was never any intention of clamping down the case by the Police to favor any party as the DPO of Ringim is committed to providing Justice for the Survivors and Victims of GBV.

On their part, the police, and Human Rights Organization have vows seeing all abuses of Gender Based Violence are curtail or even eliminated as their contributions in kind and financial support are not in vein as already this desertadly acts are being handle with all sense of humor as already the Ringing case has been transfered from the divisional level to the state CID in order to ensure his adherence to non interference of GBV as VAPP Law required is immensely recognized and appreciated.

We are glad to tell you that the Commissioner of Police Jigawa State and the Gender Office are committed on the fight against Gender Based Violence and other forms of Human Right Abuses.

Also assured members of the public that justice will prevail at the end, stressing we will do our best that the culprits upon police investigation’s if found guilty of offence,the culprits will be arraign to court for public prosecution, assuring we will intensify efforts in seeing that the culprits will be allow to face the wrath of the law accordingly, he declare.