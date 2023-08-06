In Anambra, Police Recover Another Vehicle, Guns Abandoned by Suspected Kidnappers

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of Anambra State Police Command have swooped on another armed criminal gang in the State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who also said the vehicle contained some blood-stained clothes, two pump-action guns, machete, among other incriminating items.

According to the PPRO, the vehicle, a wine-colored Mercedes GLK 350 4matic with Registration No. Enugu ENU 484 JV, was recovered after some officers of the Command had given a hot chase to the occupants of the vehicle who were suspected to be kidnappers.

He said: “On Thursday, 3rd August 2023 at about 8.30 P.M, a detachment of Police-led Forward Operating Base at Aguata, while on patrol along Uga—Ezinifite Expressway, saw an SUV drive past at a terrible speed. Suspecting that they may be kidnappers with an abducted victim, the team went in pursuit.

“Several kilometres later, the team found the vehicle in a ditch but without any occupant.

“They found clothing with blood stains in the vehicle as well as two Pump Action guns and a Machete.

“The vehicle, a wine-colored Mercedes GLK 350 4matic with Registration No. Enugu ENU 484 JV, was recovered and deposited for safekeeping at Area Command Headquarters in Uga.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, while commending the Joint Security Team for its vigilance, has ordered a full-scale investigation to locate the owner of the vehicle and ascertain circumstances leading to the recovery of arms and offensive weapons from the fleeing hoodlums.

“He enjoined people in the neighborhood not to harbor criminals but to turn them over to law enforcement agencies in the interest of community safety.”