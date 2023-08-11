Igala People Will Make You Governor – APC Stakeholders Assures Ododo

As the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State draws closer, some critical stakeholders of APC in Omala Local Government Area of the state has assured the governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo (OAU) of landslide victory in the coming polls.

Declaring their support at the end of it’s meeting with the Governorship candidate of the party in Lokoja over the weekend, the group said Alhaji Ododo possess all the required qualities to be governor of the state at this defining moment.

Noting that there is a dire need for the continuity of the many laudable programmes and policies of the Yahaya Bello administration in the state which only APC as a party can sustain.

The group assured Alhaji Ododo that it will do everything within it’s power to deliver Omala and other parts of the Igala nation to the party, because the Igala people cannot afford to be in opposition to APC-controlled Federal Government at this very critical time where the state is in dire need of Federal presence.

We have advised our people that sentiment is not a strategy to politics in the 21th century because elections have consequences.

Therefore, our support for Alhaji Ododo is based on the love for our state as well as his proven ability to bring Federal Government down to our people in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Responding, the Governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Usman Ododo promised to work with APC Kogi East Network (APC KEN) for the most desired victory in Omala.

He promised to restore Omala to its place of pride among the comity of local governments in the state.

His word: “With APC KEN in Omala and The G-7 Squad in Ogodu Zone, we are unstoppable.”

He however charged them to run issue-based campaigns because APC has the best blueprint on how to make the state great.

Stakeholders present at the meeting were; Honourable Attayi Okolo Musa, former member of the state Executive Council and co-convener of (APC Kogi East Network), Alhaji Dauda Abubakar, (District Head, Ogodu District), Chief Labran Yahaya Oyigebe, (Former Executive Chairman of Omala LGA), Hon. Hassan Ocholi, Hon Ocheni Kadiri, Hon. Ojochide Abdullahi Emmanuel (Omala LG -APC Vice Chairman), Hon Janet O. Acheneje (APC KEN – Omala. Women Leader).