“I saw APC hierarchy desperately lobbying tribunal judges”- Bishop Udeh

By Chuks Eke

A fiery cleric, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to stop lobbying the judges of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT in order to lure them into accepting financial gratifications and then give a contrary judgement in their favour.

He said he saw in a spiritual realm where the APC hierarchy are busy embarking on intense lobbying with desperation to give judgement in their favour and remain in power as the ruling party, even when the handwriting is already on the wall that they have no tangible thing to offer to Nigerians.

Bishop Udeh, the General Overseer of Mount Zion Global Liberation Ministries (a.k.a By Fire by Fire), Nnewi, Anambra state, disclosed that apart from trying to approach the tribunal judges as individuals and as a group, the party hierarchy are also sending emissaries to lure the tribunal judges with millions of dollars in order to their achieve their selfish ambition.

He however urged them to remain resolute and never to accept any autumn of gratification from these desperate politicians to give a judgement in favour of the APC because it would amount to mortgaging their conscience and at the same time set Nigeria backwards.

“The consequences of tribunal members accepting the gratification to upturn the judgment is enormous. One is that it will set thus country on fire which will cause a lot of devastations and deaths. Secondly, the Almighty God I worship will punish them and their generations unborn mercilessly”.

“It is quite unfortunate that even as I am talking now, I also saw in the same spiritual realm where one of the judges had already collected his own share of the gratification and was pocketing it , while his colleagues are still considering whether to collect or not”.

He also warned that they should bear in mind that since judiciary is the last hope of a common man, they should not disappoint the teeming Nigerians who are looking up to them to get things right at this dying minute as according to him, if they choose to please the party members who are the minority and displease the entire Nigerian masses who are in majority, the tendency could be that crisis will set in and lead to military intervention as it happened in the neighboring Niger Republic”.