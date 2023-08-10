How Motorist Crushed Family Of Six In Imo

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A family of six has been crushed by a reckless driver.

Our correspondent gathered that the family was killed by the driver at maternity junction near federal Polytechnic Nekede in Owerri, Imo State.

The head of the family who was identified Simply as Arthur, his wife and 14 month old child died on the spot while his house girl and two sons died later in a hospital in Owerri

A neighbour of the family, Prince Mekoyor, who mourned the losses said that the driver vied of his lane and rammed on the family who were riding on two motorcycles.

He said that Arthur was billed to represent Nigeria at a Disabled Badminton competition in United States of America on August 14 before his sudden death.

He said “Arthur as I fondly call the victim was living in the same house with me at Wethral till this last Sunday he perished with his family. He has only one hand and was about to represent the country on Disabled Badminton competition in USA on the 14th August 2023. He runs a restaurant at Polynek school junction.

“Come to think of it, the young guy that killed Arthur, popularly known as *one arm General* with his family is not even the owner of the RX 3:30. The vehicle was handed over to him by the owner to rush and withdraw money they will use and pay the woman they were buying drinks from at Holy Family junction Poly Nekede. He then zoomed off to the ATM that is inside Master’s Energy fuel station Aba road Owerri.

“On his way coming back with heavy speed, he lost control of the stirring at Maternity junction Polynek and ended up knocking down a Hausa guy and the entire family of Arthur face to face.

“Arthur and his family was on their way going to town at 11:05pm whereas the suspect was heading to Polynek. He left his right lane and rammed on Arthur and family. Arthur was carrying his wife and his last born(daughter) of one year & 2months on his red Windy Machine, whereas another byke was carrying his maid and two boys of about 7&5years. He died on the spot with his first child whereas the wife, the byke man and the second child died at FMC Owerri.

“His last born that is a girl survived unhurt whereas the maid broke her right leg with a deep injury on her head. A family of 6 is now left with just the little girl. Another man that was running with them on the same lane was equally knocked down with his wife and kid by this same car borrower and am hearing this night that those ones equally died today, though not certified.”