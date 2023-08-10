Imo University Suspends Seven Lecturers Over Corruption Allegations

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Imo State University Owerri (IMSU), has suspended seven of its lecturers for allegedly indulging in corrupt practice in the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Uchefula Chukwumaeze, disclosed this during a media chat in his office Owerri on Thursday, anchored by the Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State on Networking, Hon. Adanna Chantel Onwuzuruiike.

He said that one of the suspended lecturers is already facing disciplinary actions for slapping a pregnant female student while others indulged in selling textbooks to the students against the rules and regulations of the university that prohibits such conduct.

Prof Chukwumaeze, who described it as his administration’s bold steps to stamp out all forms of corrupt practices beclouding the citadel of learning, said no lecturer will be allowed to sell books to students before giving tutorials.

He said: “The era of after taking examinations and it will take longer than necessary to see results is gone. And with what has been done, no lecturer will hold the results of students for two weeks without releasing it”.

Prof. Chukwumaeze recalled that he met an institution with low morale as Vice Chancellor, disenchanted and disorganized blaming it on his predecessor whom he said is not home-grown.

He said, “I inherited a system where corruption and sorting was order of the day.”

According to him, despite being appointed a month before strike started barely a year ago, he was able to confront some of their challenges headlong with a view to nipping them in the bud.

The Professor of law said that his level of commitment and dexterity enabled him to achieve a lot within the time which include establishment of new faculty of Communication and Media, establishment of the University Press, rehabilitation of Medical Centre, and Micro Finance Bank in the institution amongst others.

He said that his administration has cleared the backlog of promotion of staff from 2018-2021 with prompt payment of salaries as at when due.

While commending the Governor, Hope Uzodimma, for his laudable support for the University, the VC hinted that the current staff strength of the University is 1,800 while her school fees stands at N29,000 for indigenes of the state and N150, 000 – N180, 000 for non indigenes.

Prof. Chukwumaeze said that Imo State University as it stands today records the lowest in cultism among other tertiary Institutions in the country.

According to him, those things that encourages cultism activities to strife such as management that support or tolerate such is not in the institution.

[10/08, 2:15 pm] Joshua Reporter Owerri: How Motorist Crushed Family Of Six In Imo

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A family of six has been crushed by a reckless driver.

Our correspondent gathered that the family was killed by the driver at maternity junction near federal Polytechnic Nekede in Owerri, Imo State.

The head of the family who was identified Simply as Arthur, his wife and 14 month old child died on the spot while his house girl and two sons died later in a hospital in Owerri

A neighbour of the family, Prince Mekoyor, who mourned the losses said that the driver vied of his lane and rammed on the family who were riding on two motorcycles.

He said that Arthur was billed to represent Nigeria at a Disabled Badminton competition in United States of America on August 14 before his sudden death.

He said “Arthur as I fondly call the victim was living in the same house with me at Wethral till this last Sunday he perished with his family. He has only one hand and was about to represent the country on Disabled Badminton competition in USA on the 14th August 2023. He runs a restaurant at Polynek school junction.

“Come to think of it, the young guy that killed Arthur, popularly known as *one arm General* with his family is not even the owner of the RX 3:30. The vehicle was handed over to him by the owner to rush and withdraw money they will use and pay the woman they were buying drinks from at Holy Family junction Poly Nekede. He then zoomed off to the ATM that is inside Master’s Energy fuel station Aba road Owerri.

“On his way coming back with heavy speed, he lost control of the stirring at Maternity junction Polynek and ended up knocking down a Hausa guy and the entire family of Arthur face to face.

“Arthur and his family was on their way going to town at 11:05pm whereas the suspect was heading to Polynek. He left his right lane and rammed on Arthur and family. Arthur was carrying his wife and his last born(daughter) of one year & 2months on his red Windy Machine, whereas another byke was carrying his maid and two boys of about 7&5years. He died on the spot with his first child whereas the wife, the byke man and the second child died at FMC Owerri.

“His last born that is a girl survived unhurt whereas the maid broke her right leg with a deep injury on her head. A family of 6 is now left with just the little girl. Another man that was running with them on the same lane was equally knocked down with his wife and kid by this same car borrower and am hearing this night that those ones equally died today, though not certified.”