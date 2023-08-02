2.4 Billion Imo LGA Funds: Uzodinma Legalizes Corruption in Imo

Dr Augustine Ndukwe

While other Governors in Nigeria are busy working round the clock to develop their states, the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma is trickily devising fraudulent means to divert funds meant for the development of the 27 local governments in the state to personal use.

The worse of it all is the legalization of corruption by Hope Uzodinma by directing the 27 Sole Administrators vide an official memo with reference No MLGCA/S.130/VOL.X/356 to remit N91 milion every month to a designated account belonging to Uzodinma’s wife.

To baptize the fraud, Uzodinma called the account “Joint Project Account” originally kept aside as conduit pipe to loot Imo taxpayers’ money simply for selfish reasons.

Uzodinma is perpetrating this corruption at the heels of anguish, starvation, hunger and penury his government has thrown Imo people into, not minding the “man made” insecurity allegedly created by him to scam Federal Government of billions of dollars on monthly basis.

Considering the deplorable condition of Imo roads especially, those in the rural areas where the 27 local governments are housing, Uzodinma remained hell bent in ensuring that he siphons LGA funds with no genuine sign of giving face lift to the areas.

Uzodinma was rumoured to have awarded 84 kilometer roads with over N44 billion immediately he was sworn in, and up till date, non of the roads mentioned have been contlstructed.

While Uzodinma is busy scamming the state, the 27 local governments are currently in shambles with no functional programme going on. The most painful part of it is that, virtually all the 27 Sole Administrators are functioning from Owerri, the state capital for fear of being killed by unknown gunmen.

The question is, if Uzodinma could be this ruthless and conscienceless to the people just in one term, the state may be sold to foreign investors by him should Imo people allow him to go back.