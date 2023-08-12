Bauchi State Modernizes Through Mass Housing – By Umar Usman Duguri

The reelection of Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed as Governor is a huge blessing to the good people of Bauchi state, its also a panacea and succor to the civil servants of the state who gave up to their dreams of having accommodation and welfare package due to lackadaisical attitudes of the past leaders in addressing the needs and wants. Though, little progress was achieved by former Governor of the state Dr. Mallam Isa Yuguda in the eight years he spent, until emergence of the incumbent Government, that active civil servants who devotes their time and vim to serve the state meritoriously are witnessing and enjoying collateral of their commitment in a favorable manner with nepotism.

It is a crystal evidence and fact that; Governor Bala Mohammed assumed the mantle of leadership inherited an insolvent treasury laced with global economic meltdown, plus the dreaded global pandemic COVID-19 virus that stopped all avenue of sourcing funds, talk less of implementing lofty programs for the teeming masses that were expecting near-miracle in the scheme of things.

A popular saying that “a Good Friday will be the Sun from Wednesday”, seems to be real, the reality is widely seen across the three senatorial districts of the state (capital projects) as a means of cushioning the Housing deficit for both the optimist and the pessimist.

Senator Bala Mohammed served as a civil servant up to the rank of Deputy Director at the federal government before joining active politics in 2007, his vast understanding of basic plight of civil servants coupled with passion for providing state of art with serene environment for good creativity and productivity, enthralled him to replicate the initiated 2500 Mass Housing Project done in Abuja being one of the longest serving Minister of the nation’s capital city (FCT), aptly doubled it in Bauchi state shared in all geopolitical zones of the state with aim of making life joyful to every deserving civil servants in Bauchi state especially retiring staffs who often find life difficult.

To cater for the needs of the state population plus the daily increment of influx from neighboring states, the Senator Bala Mohammed’s administration has come up with a robust plan to build more than houses to address the housing deficit in the state with fidelity to each senatorial zones of the state tagged “mass Housing project”.

The massive housing project secured by the administration in collaboration with Family Homes Fund, subsidiary of the federal ministry of finance. It involves the construction of 2,500 Housing units of 3 and 2 Bedrooms in the state, to be distributed accordingly: Bauchi 1,500 units; Azare 350 units; Ningi 200 units; Dass 100 units and Jama’are 100 units.

The project enjoys four years repayment moratorium with tenor of 12 to 15 years. The breakdown of the projects are; construction of thirty 30 units of 2-bungalow and twenty 20 units of 3-Bedroom bungalow at Misau, awarded to Bashdee transport limited at the cost of N244, 999,999.50, construction of 21 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and 14 unit of 3-Bedroom bungalow at Dass-(LOT X) awarded to stable ethics limited at the cost N171, 499,999.65, construction of 40 units of 2 bedroom bungalow and twenty-eight units of 3bedroom bungalow at Jama’are (LOTIX) awarded to Andodo Multi concepts limited at the cost N333,999,32.and construction of six hundred 600 units of 2-bedroombungalow and 400 units of 3 bedroom bungalow at Dungal, Bauchi awarded to Boreals Nigeria limited at the cost of N4, 899, 990.00. constructions of 21 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and 14 units of 3-bedroom bungalow at Dass- (LOT XI) Awarded to Velocity projects and properties limited at the cost N171,499,999.65, construction of 30 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and 20 units of 3-bungalow at Azare (LOT V) awarded to ATD Resources limited at the cost of N244,999,999.50, construction of one hundred and fifty units of bedroom bungalow and 100 units of 3bedroom bungalow at Azare awarded to Pedrabuilds Nigeria limited at the cost N1,224, 999, 997.50,

Construction of three hundred units of 2-bedroom bungalow and two hundred units of bedroom bungalow at Bauchi LOT II Awarded to Blue Sea Services limited at the cost of N2,449,998.00.

Other Construction of the houses are; construction of one hundred and twenty units of 2-bedroom bungalow and eighty units of 3-units 2-bedroom bungalow at Misau awarded to Circle Tek Limited at the cost of N979,999,998.00, construction of 101 units of 2 bedroom bungalow and sixty-seven unit of 3 bedroom bungalow at Ningi-(LOT VIII) and construction of sixty 60 units bungalow and 40 40 units of 3-bedroom bungalow at Jama’are- (LOTIX).

The whole project have advanced to 80% completion level, construction sites were handed over to the contractors across the six-emirate councils of the state.

Interestingly, the former commissioner for Housing and Environment, Honorable Hamisu Muazu Shira, said “indigenous companies are among the top beneficiaries of the projects such as ALIND Nigeria etc, while the permanent secretary of the ministry Barrister Sulaiman Babaji said “so far thousands of youths and women have benefitted economically with various construction and supplying of goods and services.

While for Governor Bala Mohammed once said” our administration has come to change the narrative of the state with passion and style, that is why we deemed it is imperative to construct new model government house against the inherited old structure that is not meeting the need and conducive working environment for optimum result. Less than four years down the lane, several northern Governors came to Bauchi to applaud and witness the official commissioning of the new Government House Annex, Bauchi being the best in the region now.

It is no doubt, when the Mass Housing Projects is completed, individuals and corporate body’s economy will peak up and the city dream will have its infrastructure, worship centers, shopping areas, schools and filling stations, a dedicated hospital and police outpost.

Today, the Almighty has answered the persistent prayers of the people by placing the destiny of Bauchi state on the laps of Sen. Bala Muhammad who is making the best use of the opportunity at his possession to develop his ancestral state.

Sen. Bala to many, is God-sent at the time of desperate need and has already won the hearts of the people because he is no doubt one of the few good and reliable Nigerians like the late Mallam Aminu Kano who did not monopolize, corner, or personalized government property for his selfish use or for the personal use or comfort of his family, relations or associates.

Those close to Sen. Bala Muhammad said that the parental training and upbringing accorded him since childhood cannot allow him to misappropriate, embezzle or stash away public resources for whatever, that is why he is changing the narrative of the state with drives and passion.

With the mass housing project, Bauchi state will have a new facelift and serenity around.