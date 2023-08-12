Serial survivor of terror, graduates on 2nd anniversary of the destruction of her orphanage

…Borno teen was also a refugee in Cameroun like reported latest Chibok schoolgirl rescued

As reports emerge that another Chibok schoolgirl has been rescued from Cameroun after nine years of abduction, a Borno schoolgirl who was a refugee in Cameroun also has just graduated secondary school.

The National Television Authority (NTA) had broken the news of the

First lady welcoming a rescued Chibok girl yesterday August 11, 2023 recovered in Cameroun.

However, today, Sarah Emmanuel a teenager from Gwoza Borno State who has been an IDP since 2014, the same year as the Chibok school abductions, just graduated secondary school in Abuja despite extraordinary odds.

Sarah, her younger sister and mum were among female family members who survived after Boko Haram killed most of the males in the villages of Gwoza. At one point the terrorists released a video of scores of corpses which they bragged were 1000 men they had slaughtered in just one day making it the highest global one day atrocity in years. Boko Haram also declared its caliphate seat in Gwoza and has occupied it till date.

Sarah was besieged on Gwoza mountain for over a year surrounded in the valley beneath by the terrorists and was forced to eat grass, shrubs and drink mud just so they could survive even as others died. She was just eight years old at the time and her sister, six.

At a point they fled to Cameroun as refugees where after waiting for registration in the UN camp for months to no avail, they accepted transportation arranged by Deeper Life Church for those who wanted to go back to Nigeria.

After being dropped off at the Cameroun Nigeria border, Sarah and other returnee refugees trekked in the bushes for hours until a truck that delivered supplies to Boko Haram on its way back had pity on them and gave them a lift.

Alas this was not to be the end of Sarah’s travails as in August 2021, the orphanage where she and her sister found refuge and began their education was completely destroyed by Fulani militia.

Ironically she graduated on the second anniversary of the destruction of that orphanage.

Says international human rights lawyer Emmanuel Ogebe whom the survivor sisters have adopted as their dad over the years, “I find it quite uncanny that just as two years ago another Borno schoolgirl I sponsored to school in USA graduated with her Masters/MBA on the anniversary of the murder of her father pastor Umar Faye from a California university, Sarah is now graduating around the anniversary of her last attack. God has a great sense of humour and the divine timing of her graduation is truly a testament to the fact that His eye is on the sparrow.

That Sarah could come from Cameroun after a couple of years living on mountains, forests, deserts and rivers, coach herself and come first in a class with Jos students who had not gone through what she went through is spectacularly phenomenal.

I have discovered that there are truly untapped diamonds in the rough throughout the north whom the tribulations of terror uncovered. I have no doubt that Sarah will achieve great things given her demonstrated tenacity.”

Speaking at her graduation, Sarah was asked to say her saddest moment in school and answered that when he teacher accused her of not doing her homework, she cried. She said she wants to be a lawyer, her favorite country is America and she wishes more children attended the institution she was graduating from (name withheld for security.) See video of Sarah’s remarkable path to success https://fb.watch/aP9JmNwp-j/

“I am thankful to my cousin and his friend who through Facebook connected me to the benevolent proprietor who graciously gave scholarships to several orphans from the orphanage in Jos to go to an exclusive school in the nation’s capital. That a girl who lost her country after fleeing a mountain could come to the nation’s capital and finish her education through the kindness of strangers despite total state failure gives me hope in the people of this country.”