Anambra Vigilante Officials Accused of Peeping a Naked Woman During Enforcement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) have been accused or peeping a naked woman who was changing her clothes when they came for an enforcement.

A lady disclosed this while recounting her ordeal in the hands of the vigilante operatives an interview with newsmen, during which she also narrated how she was manhandled and mistreated by the security men.

According to her, the incident happened over the weekend at Okpuno community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State where she resides. She father explain that the operation was carried out by the AVG operatives attached to the Okpuno.

Asked how the incident happened, the lady narrated that a notice was served them in the first week of August concerning the payment of N500 monthly security levy for the month of August.

She, however, explained that she was surprised that on the second week of August, while she was in her room changing her clothes, a group of armed security men forcefully broke into her room, beholding her completely nakedness, and telling her that they came to collect N500 for the monthly security levy.

According to her, before she knew know what was going on, they started manhandling her and shortly after that bundled her up and took her to the office at home where she eventually buried herself out with the sum of N5000.

On his own part, another victim of the torture and extortion, said the security operatives destroyed his door net, fired some bullets into the air and beat up before they also bundled him to their office where he also bailed himself with the some of N5,000.

He said the most surprising thing to him about the drama was that he had already paid his security levy for the month of August and wondered why the men still stormed his house in such an early hour of the day and started destroying things and shooting gun, while also torturing him as if he committed any crime.

The security operatives were said to have similarly intimidated, harassed and molested many other tenants in the compound and the neighbourhoods.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, made efforts to get the reactions of the A.V.G Chairman in Anambra State, Mr. Chinenye Ihenko, and that of the Spokesperson of the A.V.G. in the State, Mr. Nweke Nweke, which all proved abortive, as they did not respond to their calls or call back as at the time of this publication.