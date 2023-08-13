Again, heavy downpour cut off Bauchi-Gombe highway

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu

Heavy downpour on Sunday morning has again cut off the Bauchi-Gombe most popular highway leaving thousands of travellers on the busy road stranded.

The development has forced most of the travellers to cancel their trips and turn back while others had to change their route through Dukku to Bauchi State.

Some of travellers interview have lamented that although the bridge caved in three times last year, the governments of Bauchi and Gombe States have failed to repair it to make it stronger and passable because it’s a federal highway.

They revealed that the collapsed bridge was only being managed by local contractor’s with pieces of rocks, which they pointed out, provided temporary succour for people to passed.

It could be recall that the bridge along Gombe-Bauchi Road at Bara village has been collapsing repeatedly every rainy season, disrupting movements to and from the two neighbouring states.

However, the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, had recently stated that the federal government intended to rebuild the dilapidated road in the next six months.

Our correspondent reports that the Dukku-Bauchi is another dilapidated and long road to follow.