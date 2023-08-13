8.4 C
New York
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Again, heavy downpour cut off Bauchi-Gombe highway

N/East
Again, heavy downpour cut off Bauchi-Gombe highway
Again, heavy downpour cut off Bauchi-Gombe highway

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu

Heavy downpour on Sunday morning has again cut off the Bauchi-Gombe most popular highway leaving thousands of travellers on the busy road stranded.

The development has forced most of the travellers to cancel their trips and turn back while others had to change their route through Dukku to Bauchi State.

Some of travellers interview have lamented that although the bridge caved in three times last year, the governments of Bauchi and Gombe States have failed to repair it to make it stronger and passable because it’s a federal highway.

They revealed that the collapsed bridge was only being managed by local contractor’s with pieces of rocks, which they pointed out, provided temporary succour for people to passed.

It could be recall that the bridge along Gombe-Bauchi Road at Bara village has been collapsing repeatedly every rainy season, disrupting movements to and from the two neighbouring states.

However, the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, had recently stated that the federal government intended to rebuild the dilapidated road in the next six months.

Our correspondent reports that the Dukku-Bauchi is another dilapidated and long road to follow.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Previous article
Anambra Vigilante Officials Accused of Peeping a Naked Woman During Enforcement

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.